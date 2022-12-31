Fireman & Paraplegic Woman From China Fall In Love After He Helps Free Her Prosthetic Leg

Fireman & Paraplegic Woman From China Fall In Love After He Helps Her

Nothing warms the heart quite like a love story with an unusual but charming backstory, like this couple who got married at the columbarium where they first met.

Now, a new tale has captivated the Internet’s heart, and it sounds like something right out of a C-drama.

The real-life main characters are a paraplegic woman and a fireman from China, and they fall in love after the latter helps release the former’s stuck prosthetic leg.

Soon after documenting her love story on social media, it went viral and sent scores of netizens everywhere swooning.

Paraplegic woman asked for fireman’s number after he helped her

On 8 Dec (Thurs), 25-year-old paraplegic content creator Niu Yu posted a video of how her love story with her fireman boyfriend began.

Back in July, she called the local fire station for help after her artificial limb got lodged between paving stones in a park.

Two firemen arrived on the scene, one of whom was her to-be boyfriend, Li.

In a separate video she posted when the incident first occurred, Li was shown crouching down gallantly to help Niu Yu put her leg back on.

At the time, she asked Li for his number after chatting for a few minutes, but according to her, he was shy and simply asked her to call the emergency hotline.

As fate would have it, they had a chance to reconnect later on when they were both invited by the Chengdu Fire Services Omnimedia Centre for an interview.

Alongside clips of the interview, Niu Yu shared that Li appeared to be engrossed in her story and kept looking at her.

During their second encounter, Niu Yu even snapped a few pictures of the dashing fireman, making no secret of her attraction.

They later added each other on WeChat and began texting from there.

Paraplegic woman shares heart-melting texts between fireman & her

In screenshots of texts exchanged between the two, it seemed like Li took some time to warm up to Niu Yu at first.

His initial replies were brief and only contained single sentences.

However, he would soon begin to show small ways of caring for her, like making sure she got home safely.

He would also panic whenever Niu Yu sent a single message calling him without any context.

In another instance, he encouraged her to drink more warm beverages instead of cold ones for her health.

Niu Yu also revealed Li’s penchant for asking odd questions, like whether her prosthetic leg is heavy.

Eventually, the texting gave way to dates, as Niu Yu showed via a brief slideshow of photos, including one where they won a stuffed bear together.

Fireman helped paraplegic woman through difficult life period

As Li and Niu Yu got to know each other more, the former began to open up about himself.

Around this time, Niu Yu also hit a roadblock in her life, which resulted in severe hair loss.

She shared that Li would find ways to cheer her up during this difficult period, showing a screen recording of a video call where they were both laughing.

He also reassured her constantly by telling her that she is the best and advising her to not doubt herself.

Furthermore, he would gift her things he bought with her wellbeing in mind, like cotton socks to keep her leg warm.

On a separate occasion, he also gave her a thermos that he claimed to have spent a long time looking for, so Niu Yu would not be tempted to drink cold beverages.

Fireman told paraplegic woman all the reasons he likes her

Months after they first met, Li officially asked Niu Yu to be his girlfriend after confessing his feelings.

Niu Yu was hesitant at first, warning him that her disability would bring a lot of stares and speculation.

She also questioned why he likes her, seeing as she is “full of flaws”.

In response, Li said that he too is full of flaws, and that while she is missing a leg, he admired that she can still walk down the street with her head held high.

He also stated a list of reasons why he likes her, which included her passion for life, her courage, and her ability to heal others despite facing numerous setbacks.

“You’re so amazing. There’s no way I could not like you,” he said.

We hope screenwriters are taking notes for their next show.

Niu Yu then ends the video on an inspiring note, saying that their combined courage will be enough for them to face this world together.

Wishing the lovebirds a long & happy life together

Sometimes reality is stranger than fiction, and other times it is simply more incredible.

In a world filled with so many people, Niu Yu and Li are lucky to have found each other.

We wish them all the very best and hope their love will continue to flourish.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Douyin.