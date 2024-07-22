Fisherman in Taiwan shocked after soldiers with rifles suddenly line up next to his fishing rods

Fisherman in Taiwan shocked as soldiers lined up for Han Kuang military exercise

On Sunday (21 July) afternoon, a Taiwanese fisherman was fishing idyllically in Tainan, a city in southern Taiwan, when soldiers armed with rifles suddenly lined up next to his van.

The fisherman was seated in his van, which was parked on a bridge built over a small river. This is a well-known fishing location among the locals who live in the area.

The soldiers he encountered were presumably preparing for the Han Kuang military exercise, the largest annual training exercise conducted by Taiwan’s military and civil defence agencies.

This year, it occurs from 22 July to 26 July.

Viral video shows fishing spot flanked by soldiers

A viral video posted on Sunday on TikTok started with the fisherman saying: “Look at this you guys… What’s going on here?”

The fisherman slowly pans his phone both left and right, showing soldiers armed with rifles lined up and squatting behind the barricade.

The in-video text quips: “I’m just a fisherman, do I really need so many people to protect me?”

He then chuckles and says this is the first time he has encountered military drills while fishing.

Amused netizens replied with witty comments, such as “You have been surrounded, surrender your fishing stocks!” and “Ready, set, throw your bait!”.

Strategic location for Taiwanese military

This encounter happened at the Qigu district in the city of Tainan.

While the location is a popular fishing spot among the locals, it is also a spot with strategic importance.

According to SET News, the filmed location is a low-lying land near a military camp, which warrants increased defence.

Han Kuang military exercise

Han Kuang is historically meant to test the abilities of its troops against threats.

According to the Financial Times, external analysts said this year’s drills pivot towards a more serious tone, with Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense emphasising “unscripted and real combat drills”.

