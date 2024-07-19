Deer spotted swimming leisurely in sea off Taiwan amid sweltering heat, amuses Internet

Deer caught swimming leisurely in sea in Taiwan

On Thursday (18 July), a jet ski rider spotted a sika deer, aka the Japanese deer, swimming in the sea at Nanwan Beach in Kenting National Park, Taiwan, amid the scorching heat, reported ETtoday.

The OP was riding his jet ski when he saw the deer right in front of him.

After slowing down to avoid a collision, he recorded a video of the deer and shared it online, exclaiming that it was unbelievable he managed to see a deer swimming in the sea.

The incident led to lively discussions among netizens.

“Could it be too hot, and the sika deer is cooling off in the water?” some people joked after watching the video.

Expert says deer are skilled swimmers & usually swim across water during migration

According to Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources, sika deer are excellent swimmers and can readily take to the waters.

ETtoday reported experts saying that it is unlikely the deer entered the sea merely because of high temperatures.

The sika deer often has to cross water bodies during migration. It’s also possible that the deer could have been trying to evade predators.

The number of sika deer at Kenting Sheding Nature Park surpasses 2,000

ETtoday also shared that the sika deer rewilding project at Kenting Sheding Nature Park, which has been ongoing for more than 20 years, has been successful.

After multiple releases and regular surveys, the wild sika deer population in Kenting National Park has reached more than 2,000 so far and is growing.

