S’pore fitness influencer accused of scamming clients & selling unlabelled supplements, multiple alleged victims speak out online

‘At least S$90–100k lost in total’: Multiple alleged scam victims speak out against Singapore fitness influencer

A Singapore fitness influencer and trainer, Zack Abdullah, 34, is facing a wave of allegations online, with multiple individuals claiming they lost money, received incomplete services, or encountered questionable practices.

The claims surfaced on Tuesday (17 March), after an Instagram fitness influencer known as Feline Meows shared screenshots of messages from several alleged victims.

On the same day, Singapore gym 24/7 FITNESS suspended “current and future” collaborations with Abdullah.

Fitness influencer compiles claims from multiple alleged victims

In the Instagram post, Feline Meows, also a fitness influencer and trainer, said she was sharing the accounts to raise awareness.

Titled “Beware of Zack Abdullah”, she wrote that “a total of six victims involved” in such scams have reached out to her.

She added that she aimed to highlight the “possibilities of having these incidents repeat” and urged others with similar experiences to come forward.

The post included multiple screenshots detailing different alleged encounters.

Allegations of incomplete PT services & financial losses

Several individuals claimed they had paid large sums for personal training (PT) packages but did not receive the full number of sessions.

One alleged that clients were charged upfront for dozens of sessions, but only a few were delivered before communication broke down.

Another individual said they were manipulated by Zack Abdullah during their teenage years.

They claimed to have invested in a gym with him and told Feline it was an expensive lesson learnt.

A separate account claimed to have paid more than S$8,000 for PT sessions, only to face repeated cancellations and last-minute changes.

“Within less than two months, sessions kept getting cancelled,” the individual said, adding that there were occasions when the trainer arrived late or not at all.

Claims of poor professionalism & inconsistent conduct

Across several accounts, alleged victims described similar patterns of behaviour, including lateness, rescheduling, and inconsistent communication.

One individual said sessions were sometimes delayed even after they had already arrived at the gym, while others claimed they were asked to begin training on their own.

Some also alleged that the image presented on social media did not reflect the actual experience.

“What you see on social media and what actually happens can be very different,” one person said.

Allegations involving supplements & training practices

Some claims of Abdullah’s behaviour extended beyond PT sessions to include supplements and training methods.

One individual alleged they were sold supplements and performance-related substances without sufficient explanation or proper labelling.

Another allegation stated that certain products were repackaged before being sold.

These claims have not been independently verified.

Gym suspends collaboration with influencer

On 17 March, 24/7 FITNESS Singapore released a statement addressing the situation.

The gym said in the statement that they were “aware of the recent discussions circulating on social media involving Mr Nor Zainuddin Bin Abdullah (@zackxabdullah) and the concerns raised regarding his alleged inappropriate behaviour.”

They added: “In view of the recent developments, 24/7 FITNESS Singapore has decided to immediately suspend and discontinue all current and future collaborations with Mr Zai Abdullah until further notice.”

The organisation stated that its priority remains “the well-being and trust of our members and the wider community”.

Influencer responds, says not everything online is true

In response, Abdullah posted a statement on Instagram on the same day.

He acknowledged having a past but disputed the accuracy of the claims circulating online.

“Have I made mistakes?” Definitely. A lot but not everything on social media is true.”

He went on to mention how there are “always two sides to every coin”.

Woman says alleged victims include people she knows

Aklili Zakaria, 35, who has been reposting the allegations and encouraging others to share their experiences, told MS News she is connected to some of the individuals involved.

She said her best friend had previously been in a relationship with the influencer, and that another alleged victim was someone she knew personally.

While she did not lose money herself, she claimed: “The girls I know did. At least S$90-100K was lost in total, could be more.”

She added that evidence is still being compiled.

Ms Aklili also shared her view on why people may have trusted him, suggesting that both personal relationships and his fitness image played a role.

“He promises the girls love, future, a relationship, marriage with them,” she told MS News.

“As for the clients, [they probably trusted him] because he looked ripped.”

She also said some individuals may be hesitant to speak publicly.

“The girls are just so scared to voice out… and I also believe they feel embarrassed for being led on for so long.”

MS News has reached out to Zack Abdullah, Feline Meows and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for more information.

Also read: S’pore creator ‘Mermaid Girl’ accused of dog abuse, selling vapes & joking about ‘outsmarting’ HSA