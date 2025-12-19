S’pore creator ‘Mermaid Girl’ accused of dog abuse, selling vapes & joking about ‘outsmarting’ HSA

Singapore content creator accused of hitting dog, joking about evading HSA & selling vapes online

A Singapore-based content creator known as “Mermaid Girl” has come under scrutiny after videos and screenshots allegedly showing animal abuse and illegal vape sales began circulating online in early December.

The creator, whose real name is Eunice Ng, was flagged by TikTok account @factsgpt, which shared a screen recording on 2 Dec taken from her Telegram account.

The clip shows a dog cowering as it is struck several times, and was said to have been recorded earlier that same day before being reshared amid public concern over the animal’s welfare.

Allegations of animal abuse surface online

According to @factsgpt, the dog seen in the recording appeared “severely malnourished”.

In the clip, the creator was allegedly heard saying, “You’re nothing more than a rat,” as the animal recoiled.

The account further claimed that the incident was not isolated, alleging that the creator had previously been seen kicking the same dog in July, although those earlier incidents were not recorded.

Speaking to MS News, the account owner said the video was shared after the alleged dog-hitting incident prompted them to draw wider attention to the creator’s online behaviour.

“Many dog owners are actually enraged about it,” the account owner said. “We were so outraged at her actions.”

The account also alleged that the creator had posted other disturbing content on Telegram, including a story involving a man engaging in sexual acts with a bird, which reportedly expired on 20 Sept.

Separately, screenshots and videos shared by @factsgpt showed the creator posing in lingerie while her dog allegedly licked her private areas through the fabric.

At least two such videos were said to have been posted in June 2025.

In one video, she captioned it: “Who wants to be my dog? Is this the luckiest dog in the world?”

NParks confirms investigation

In response to media enquiries, Jessica Kwok, Group Director of Enforcement & Investigation at the National Parks Board (NParks), said the agency is aware of allegations that a content creator mistreated a dog.

“We are currently investigating this case,” she said.

Ms Kwok emphasised that “being a pet owner is a lifelong commitment”, adding that pet owners are expected to provide appropriate care throughout their animals’ lives.

Stressing that “safeguarding animal welfare is a shared social responsibility”, she encouraged members of the public to promptly report suspected cases of animal cruelty online or by calling the Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

“NParks takes all feedback received from the public seriously, and investigates them thoroughly if there is sufficient information provided,” Ms Kwok added, noting that photographic and videographic evidence can be crucial in supporting investigations.

Screenshots show alleged vape sales & claims of evading authorities

Beyond the animal abuse allegations, @factsgpt also shared screenshots allegedly showing the creator promoting the sale of e-vaporisers on Telegram.

According to the account, these posts surfaced “around a few months ago” following tighter enforcement on vaping restrictions.

One screenshot allegedly showed the creator claiming that the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) “didn’t manage to catch” her because she had “outsmarted” authorities.

Another post appeared to show her inviting followers to submit pre-orders for vapes, with a mention of setting up a Google Form if demand was high.

The account claimed that such vape-related posts were made over several months, with some later deleted.

Readers also reported that an email was sent to HSA on 27 Sept regarding the alleged sale and import of vaporisers.

HSA reportedly replied two days later, stating that the matter had been forwarded to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

@factsgpt further alleged that the creator claimed HSA had contacted her parents a few days before 2 Dec, but that “nothing happened”.

In response to MS News’ queries, MOH said the enquiry had been “forwarded . . . to our media colleagues”.

‘Mermaid Girl’ went viral in 2022, now allegedly an escort

Ng first went viral on TikTok in 2022 after claiming she was “the reason why girlfriends are protective of their [boyfriends]”.

While it was uncertain whether the statement was meant satirically, she subsequently gained traction as a content creator and collaborated with other online personalities and brands.

@factsgpt told MS News: “She’s someone that I believe many Singaporean girls know about. Just one search and there are multiple videos related to her from other content creators.”

Although it is not known when she stopped posting regularly on TikTok, a check of her Telegram channel shows she began promoting sexual services in December 2023.

“Now, she has some ‘fame’ in Singapore,” @factsgpt said. “Her prostitution actions are known, and she openly promotes them.”

MS News reached out to Ng for comment, but she declined to respond.

