Man fined S$14K for posting videos of himself vaping online, first HSA prosecution in S’pore

Man prosecuted by HSA for possession of vapes and posting social media content of himself vaping

A 25-year-old man has been fined a total of S$14,000 for posting social media content of himself vaping.

This marks the first time the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has prosecuted someone in Singapore for such offences, according to an HSA press release on 17 Dec.

Case began after public reports of TikTok vaping videos

According to HSA, investigations began after members of the public reported TikTok videos showing a man vaping.

The offender, identified as Krish Khalifa, was found to have posted nine videos and photographs featuring e-vaporisers between Nov 2023 and Sept 2024.

The content showed him using or holding vapes in public spaces as well as inside his home.

The same material was also uploaded to his YouTube and Instagram accounts, all under the username “Rapperboya”.

First HSA prosecution for vaping content on social media

Following investigations, HSA charged and prosecuted Krish. He was sentenced on 17 Dec.

“This is the first time HSA has prosecuted someone who posted images of himself vaping on social media,” HSA said in its press release.

The court imposed an S$12,000 fine for posting vape-related content online.

He was also fined an additional S$2,000 for possessing three e-vaporisers between 2023 and 2024.

HSA warns vaping content may be considered illegal advertisement

In its statement, HSA said that content which promotes or encourages the use of e-vaporisers can be considered advertising of prohibited tobacco products under Singapore law.

The authority added that it has stepped up surveillance and enforcement against vape-related advertising on digital platforms.

Between Jan and Nov 2025, HSA identified and fined 38 individuals for posting vaping content on social media.

HSA reiterated that the importation, distribution, sale, use and advertisement of e-vaporisers remain illegal in Singapore.

