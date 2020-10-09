American Fast-Food Chain Five Guys Makes Their Entrance Into Foodpanda

More Singaporeans took to food delivery services during the ‘Circuit Breaker’, and that habit has only grown since Phase 2. As such, Five Guys, the American fast-food joint which opened in Dec 2019, are now offering their wares for delivery on Foodpanda.

Image provided by Five Guys.

With more options than ever, people won’t have to venture to Dhoby Ghaut to get their burgers, fries, and shakes.

Five Guys comes to Foodpanda

When Five Guys opened in Singapore at Plaza Singapura, queues formed and eager fans rushed out in the wee hours just to say they tasted it here first.

But now you can say, “what queues?” when you order for delivery or pick-up with Foodpanda.

And in case you’ve been living under a rock and somehow haven’t tried their wares, here’s your chance.

Burgers, fries, and shakes

Five Guys are known for their highly-customisable burgers, where you can pick from up to a whopping 15 toppings.

Image provided by Five Guys.

And in case you’re not feeling up for a burger, they also have hot dogs and sandwiches to whet your palette.

Image provided by Five Guys.

And what’s a burger without fries, especially ones you can smell from a mile away?

You’ll know your delivery is arriving at your doorstep not by checking your Foodpanda app, but by the immense smell of their hand-cut Cajun fries.

Image provided by Five Guys.

Five Guys also offers vegetarian options, so your friends and family won’t be left out.

More brands arriving on food delivery services

With the boon in delivery services this year, Five Guys’ entrance into Foodpanda is perhaps inevitable.

In lieu of more branches in the short-term, this’ll help brands like Five Guys serve more customers and meet demand.

And if you happen to live or work around the area, Five Guys is now closer than ever to your stomachs.

