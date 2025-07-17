S’pore Prison Service says no ‘floating prison’ launched here, debunks social media posts

Online claims of ‘floating prison’ in S’pore are untrue, says SPS

No “floating prison” has been launched in Singapore, said the Singapore Prison Service (SPS).

The SPS statement on Thursday (17 July) served to debunk social media posts that claimed such a facility had been opened.

Instagram posts claim facility is located 500m off S’pore coast

SPS said it was aware of “several” posts circulating online about “the world’s first floating prison” built in Singapore.

One of the posts, made by an Instagram account @vision.motivee on 13 July, claimed the facility is located 500m off Singapore’s coast and holds more than 2,000 inmates.

It is purportedly also fully monitored by artificial intelligence (AI)-powered robot guards — meaning there are no bars.

The “floating prison” was launched “to solve overcrowding and land issues”, the post added.

Another Instagram post on 15 July, by the account @financian_, made the same claims together with an image of the “floating prison”.

It also alleged that the facility aims to “reintegrate inmates into society with dignity and purpose” by also attending to their education, skills training and rehabilitation.

No plans & no need for floating prison: SPS

SPS said the abovementioned online claims are all untrue.

SPS has never had any discussions or plans for a floating prison, it added, noting:

Nor is there a need.

Public urged not to spread misinformation

SPS urged members of the public not to spread misinformation.

They should also avoid being fooled by such “wild stories”, it said.

The public was advised to refer to the SPS website and its social media platforms for official information.

Featured image adapted from @financian_ on Instagram and @vision.motivee on Instagram.