Flooding At Tanah Merah MRT Entrance Due To Water From Worksite, Cleared In 2 Hours

Tanah Merah MRT Entrance Flooding Due To Water From Worksite, Train Service Not Affected: SMRT

The heavy rain on Saturday (12 Nov) might have caused some inconvenience to public transport commuters, to say the least.

While some bus passengers were fortunate enough to be sheltered, some MRT users apparently experienced flooding at Tanah Merah MRT station.

The entrance was flooded due to water from a worksite, causing difficulty entering and exiting.

The water was cleared in two hours, SMRT said.

Pool of water in front of station steps

In a TikTok video posted on Saturday (12 Nov), a long pool of water can be seen forming just in front of the steps at the entrance to Tanah Merah MRT station.

As the OP pans across the scene, the ponding seemed quite extensive, surrounding the station entrance on all sides and reaching the construction hoardings too.

A construction worker was also seen walking with an umbrella in the background.

Commuters appear to be stranded

In the clip, people can be seen milling around the station entrance, apparently stranded by the body of water.

A man can also be seen standing at the edge of the “river” that separates him from the bus stop, seemingly mulling over whether or not to brave the crossing.

Another man peers at the water and turns back, deciding not to risk it.

Water from worksite caused flooding at Tanah Merah MRT

In a Facebook post at about 8.30pm that same day, SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai acknowledged that there was flooding at the entrance of Tanah Merah MRT.

This occurred at around 3pm on Saturday (12 Nov).

It was caused by water from a construction site next to the station, he added.

The water was immediately cleared by station staff, cleaners and construction workers.

Commuters were also guided away from the affected area.

Flooding cleared by 5pm

Following these efforts, the flooding was cleared at around 5pm — some two hours after it started.

SMRT also shared an undated photo of the area devoid of water, showing a sunken area between the station steps and bus stop where water can collect.

The public transport operator is working with the construction site supervisors to avoid a similar situation happening again.

Perhaps more importantly, train service was not affected, they said.

Featured images adapted from @bundabundabunda0 on TikTok.