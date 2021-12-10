Flowflex ART Kits Now On Sale In Stores For $4.90 Each

Last week, we reported that ART kits are being sold on Shopee for as low as $5.

Now it seems there’s a new competitor vying for the crown of ‘cheapest ART kit’ in Singapore.

On Friday (10 Dec), TODAY reports that Flowflex ART kits are now available at all Unity pharmacies and 90 FairPrice supermarkets, from just $4.90 per kit.

These low-cost kits are even cheaper if bought in larger quantities.

Flowflex kits on sale in Unity pharmacies & FairPrice outlets

Entering the Unity pharmacy at YewTee Point, the kits were the first thing that caught our eyes, with a dedicated standee stocked full of them.

As seen in the pictures, a single Flowlex ART kit costs $4.90.

However, customers who buy in bundles of 5 will enjoy a slight discount — $24 for 5, or $4.80 per kit.

Further discounts await those who purchase the largest bundle of 25, which cost $117.50. That equates to $4.70 per kit.

Given how often we would be testing ourselves in the future, the few cents shaved off will start racking up in the long run.

Flowflex kits available at more locations soon

FairPrice also shared in a press release on Friday (10 Dec) that the kits will be stocked at selected Cheers and FairPrice Xpress convenience stores, including those located at hospitals.

More convenience stores, including those at Esso service stations and other high-traffic areas, will also receive their shipment of Flowflex kits next week.

Testing is now more accessible

Considering how testing is now a common requirement for many activities in Singapore, we are glad there’re more affordable kits being sold.

With cheaper test kits on the market, we hope more folks can continue life as normally as possible in the pandemic.

Featured image adapted from MS News.