Food King Announces Closure & Deletes All Posts, NOC YouTube Videos Disappear Too

NOC’s Food King Announces Closure On 3 Sep, YouTube Channel Taken Down

Night Owl Cinematics’ (NOC) Food King will be shutting down after more than five years.

On Saturday (3 Sep), the food-centric brand announced its sudden closure across its social media pages, thanking fans and haters for their support over the years.

The brand has also removed all content across its social media platforms, leaving only the farewell posts on Instagram and TikTok behind.

NOC’s Food King announces closure after 5 years

Slightly after midnight on Friday (2 Sep), Food King posted an update on its Instagram page, announcing that it will be shutting down “for real”.

In the post, the brand claimed that there will be those mourning and others celebrating the closure.

They, however, claimed that that’s “perfectly fine” as they’ve given their all till the very end.

They added that Food King has always been about food and those who enjoy them — it has never been about their talents or bosses.

While this belief has kept them going throughout the trying times, this is unfortunately where things end.

The brand took the opportunity to thank fans for believing in them as well as naysayers for “fanning the flames”.

Ending the post, the page shared that members of the team will be “heading off in different directions”, but their love for food will remain the same.

The Instagram post, however, ended on a rather ominous note,

But we won’t do it all over again. Goodbye.

Similar farewell video shared on TikTok

A similar post was shared on Food King’s TikTok page, featuring what appears to be the latest Food King crew bidding their farewell.

@foodkingsg Thank you for being on this journey with us.❤️ ♬ original sound – Morgan

Interestingly, the display images of their Instagram and TikTok pages have been changed to ones that are completely black.

All contents on both pages have also been taken down.

Likewise, their YouTube channel appears to have been taken down.

NOC’s main YouTube page has seemingly met a similar fate, with all its videos no longer there.

It’s unclear at the time of writing why Food King has shut down. We’ve reached out to the page for more information and will update this article if they get back. Food King was reportedly founded five years ago in 2017.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from foodkingsg, Food King & Night Owl Cinematics on YouTube.