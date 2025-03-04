187 food poisoning cases in S’pore linked to ready-to-eat meals, all treated without hospitalisation

187 gastroenteritis cases in Singapore linked to ready-to-eat meals

A total of 187 gastroenteritis cases were reported after the distribution of Ready-to-Eat (RTE) meals during a Total Defence Day exercise last month.

Among the cases, 184 were from schools, two were from active ageing centres, and one was from a public agency.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday (4 Mar), Ms Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment said this constituted about 0.16% of all participants.

She added that all affected individuals have received necessary medical attention and have since recovered. None of the victims were hospitalised.

RTE meals prepared by SATS

Ms Fu was addressing questions from MPs regarding the recent food poisoning incident at the School of the Arts (SOTA), where 20 students experienced gastroenteritis symptoms after consuming RTE meals.

The meals were among 150,000 RTE meals prepared by food solutions provider SATS for public consumption during national emergencies.

They were scheduled for distribution between 15 and 28 Feb as part of the 2025 Exercise SG Ready.

No foodborne pathogens found in samples

Ms Fu revealed that foodborne pathogens were not found in SFA’s tests conducted on meal samples.

“SFA and MOH are conducting a comprehensive investigation of this unfortunate incident, and SFA will take the necessary enforcement actions if any lapses are detected,” she said.

However, she pointed out that there’s a need to regain public confidence in RTE meals.

Ms Fu also shared that SFA will conduct an After-Action-Review to draw and learn from the lessons of this episode.

The food agency will continue collaborating with schools, food businesses, and community partners on the food resilience program.

Total Defence food resilience program suspended

After the SOTA incident, authorities suspended the Total Defence food program on 20 Feb, and the school collected the unconsumed meals.

On the same day, authorities reached out to other recipient institutions” to confirm if there were other similar cases.

She added: “SATS, like all SFA licensed establishments, is required to comply with food safety requirements and subjected to food safety inspections.”

Featured image adapted from Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Facebook & CNA.