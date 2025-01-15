1,000 Tampines households receive free steamboat bundles from foodpanda ahead of CNY

Tampines residents kick off CNY celebrations with free steamboat reunion bundles from foodpanda

Chinese New Year (CNY) is a time to celebrate prosperity, good fortune, and the joy of reuniting with loved ones.

For 1,000 households in Tampines, this year’s festivities began early when foodpanda distributed free reunion steamboat bundles in the neighbourhood last Saturday (11 Jan).

The celebration was organised with the help of Tampines Changkat grassroots leader Abdullah Abdul Rahman, who’s known for his yearly tradition of decorating the area for CNY, spreading festive cheer and delighting his elderly neighbours.

Bundle includes chicken broth, drinks & fresh vegetables

The lucky recipients of foodpanda’s reunion steamboat bundles had flyers delivered to their homes, which allowed them to redeem the items at SAFRA Tampines on a first-come, first-served basis.

Residents of Block 117 Tampines Street 11, Mr Abdullah’s neighbours, were treated to doorstep deliveries.

Each bundle included a delicious selection of steamboat essentials from foodpanda’s online grocery store, pandamart, such as hearty chicken broth, sambal chilli, mushrooms, and crisp siew pak choy.

To complete the meal, the bundles also featured canned chrysanthemum tea and green tea from Yeo’s.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the 11 Jan event featured a lively lion dance performance, with a door-to-door show for residents and an on-ground performance at SAFRA Tampines.

More steamboat bundles up for grabs

No need to feel left out if you’re not a Tampines resident — foodpanda is running another giveaway that’s open to everyone in Singapore, happening now through 22 Jan.

To snag one of these steamboat bundles, ‘like’ foodpanda’s Instagram giveaway post, tag three friends in the comments with three emojis that best represent your CNY, and share the post on your Instagram Stories.

Remember, the most creative entries will win, so get imaginative before you hit that ‘post’ button.

One lucky winner will receive steamboat bundles for their entire block — a surefire way to win over your neighbours.

The prize also includes a Pau-Pau mahjong set, which will also be given away to nine other lucky commenters.

Plus, everyone who participates in the giveaway will receive a surprise foodpanda voucher code sent directly to their Instagram inbox.

Find your ‘pau ga liao’ solution for CNY (& beyond) with foodpanda

Even if you don’t win the giveaway, you’re still in luck with foodpanda’s fantastic deals to help ease the cost of your CNY celebrations.

Skip the hassle of washing a mountain of kitchenware and have food delivered from popular restaurants like Burger King, Pizza Hut, Gong Cha, Kimly Dim Sum, and more — all for just 88 cents per delivery.

Your festive grocery shopping is sorted with foodpanda, too.

Stock up on everything you need without lifting a finger, with more than 20% off daily grocery deals from pandamart, Giant, and Cold Storage, available now through 16 Feb.

Available islandwide 24/7 with deliveries within an hour, you’ll have access to more than 5,000 products, from fresh produce and cleaning essentials to pantry staples, snacks, and more.

Additionally, from 20 to 26 Jan, you’ll receive free Pau-Pau angpaus with every order, while stocks last.

And if you’re a yuu Rewards user, don’t miss out on an extra 8x points when you order from selected stores on foodpanda between 27 Jan and 10 Feb, giving you even more savings on future purchases.

For more festive deals and updates, check out the foodpanda app or follow it on Facebook and Instagram.

