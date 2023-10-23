Foodpanda Rider Allegedly Leaves Bag Of Food On Floor, Spillage From Drink Rips Carrier

Foodpanda Rider Allegedly Leaves Food Delivery On Floor, Bag Ends Up Ripping

Ordering food via apps has become a popular way of getting our daily meals due to its convenience. Occasionally, though, such deliveries may go awry and ruin our food — along with our day.

This was, unfortunately, the case for a customer who recently purchased a meal on foodpanda.

Despite not receiving any instructions to do so, the delivery rider allegedly left the food on the floor.

The delivery also contained spillage from a drink, causing the bag to rip open when the customer picked it up.

Foodpanda has since said that is aware of the incident and is in touch with the customer to resolve the issue.

Foodpanda rider leaves bag of food on floor

Taking to the Complaint Singapore group on Facebook on Saturday (21 Oct), the customer shared that he had ordered food from VeganBurg via the foodpanda app.

Although he did not instruct the rider to leave the delivery outside the house, the latter apparently “quietly came, delivered and left” without informing the customer.

The OP only realised his food had arrived after receiving a notification from the app.

When he opened the door, he couldn’t find any food at the gate, which had a hook for riders to hang their deliveries on if they were in a rush.

Instead, the OP found his food “on the floor by the wall at the side of” his house.

He pointed out that this means it wouldn’t have been visible had he not ventured out to look for it.

Spillage causes paper bag to rip

At this point, the OP decided to just let things go and proceed with bringing his meal inside.

This was when the situation got messy — literally.

“Guess what,” he wrote. “The bag tore and everything dropped on the floor.”

To make things worse, he discovered that the beverage he had ordered with his meal had spilt within the paper bag.

This left the bag soaked and too weak to bear the weight of the food.

As the handle of the carrier was also torn, the rider had chosen to leave it on the floor.

“I have totally nothing against delivery riders,” the OP clarified. “I’ve done this job before so I know it’s not an easy job.”

But please have some dignity. People order food to eat. Not to eat it from the floor.

He added that if the rider had informed him about what had happened, he would not have raised the issue on social media.

“The rider has no dignity nor integrity to inform the customer,” he said. “Extremely disappointed and disgusted.”

Foodpanda in touch with customer to resolve issue

In response to MS News’ queries, a representative for foodpanda shared that the company is aware of the incident and is in touch with the customer to resolve the issue.

“We value the trust that our customers place in us to ensure that their orders are delivered timely in a good condition,” the statement reads.

“Our delivery partners are regularly reminded of proper food handling processes, including not to place orders on the floor to ensure food hygiene.

“Delivery partners who do not follow these processes will be warned or potentially suspended.”

In the case of food spillage, foodpanda explained that this can be the result of multiple factors. This includes improper packaging or unforeseen circumstances on the road.

To try and avoid such incidents, foodpanda “provides all merchants with guidance for secure food deliveries and recommendations on delivery-friendly packaging”.

“While our delivery partners are advised to inform our support team should they notice any spillage, most of the time, spillages are only discovered upon unloading of food from carriers,” the statement continues.

When this happens, customers should reach out to foodpanda’s support team through the in-app Help Centre so that the company may take appropriate action based on the extent of spillage.

Also read: Foodpanda Rider Allegedly Spills Milk Tea During Delivery, Customer Offered S$3.20 As Compensation

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook.