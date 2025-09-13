Foreign freelancers cannot be hired for creative services in S’pore, offenders face jail & fine

MOM to take enforcement action on foreign freelancers hired for creative services

Foreign freelancers are not allowed to be hired for creative services in Singapore, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Visual, Audio, Creative Content Professionals Association (Singapore) (VICPA).

In a joint advisory on Thursday (11 Sept), they said both the foreigners and companies that hired them face imprisonment and a fine.

MOM aware of foreign freelancers hired for creative services at weddings

The statement, addressed to industry stakeholders, said MOM had received information that some companies had hired foreign freelancers.

Specifically, they were hired as photographers, videographers and make-up artists for weddings in Singapore.

The authorities were thus taking action to protect the work, the rights, and the future of local freelance creatives, it said.

Illegal to hire foreign freelancers to undertake creative services

MOM and VICPA said it is illegal for foreigners on tourist or student visas to undertake such work in Singapore.

Foreign students may work only if they meet specific requirements, for example, if they are studying at selected institutions.

It’s also illegal for Singapore companies to engage them to provide services to clients or promote their services.

Such arrangements breach the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act (EFMA) and threaten the livelihoods of local freelance creative professionals, it added.

MOM conducts checks on potential offenders

MOM will conduct checks on foreigners working without work passes and those who hire them, the advisory said.

Foreign offenders may face up to two years in prison and/or a fine of up to S$20,000.

They may also be barred from entering and working in Singapore.

Those who hired them may also be subjected to the same amount of jail time and fines.

Companies encouraged to hire local

VICPA, which is affiliated with the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), encouraged companies to hire homegrown freelance creative professionals, saying:

This would support the growth and professionalism of our local talents and uphold fair hiring practices that comply with Singapore’s laws.

It noted that companies may refer to the NTUC Freelancer Directory to find trusted freelance creative professionals who adhere to the Professional Code of Ethics modelled after the Tripartite Standard on Contracting with Self-Employed Persons.

