Photographer Calls Out Singapore Agency Ad For Denouncing Freelancers

Other than big businesses and SMEs, independent workers too are facing the brunt of Covid-19 disruption.

With news reports highlighting freelancers taking financial hits during this tough economical climate, many have shared their empathy and sympathy with the plights of workers.

Source

So when an agency put up an ad projecting freelancers in a “terrible” manner, their campaign did not go down well with netizens.

A photographer has put up a Facebook post yesterday (31 Oct), calling them out for it.

Source

At press time, the original post on the agency’s social media pages has been removed. But screenshots of the campaign are still being circulated.

Agency posts ad dissuading people from engaging freelancers

To understand the ire of netizens, let’s take a look at the agency’s campaign against freelancers, titled 5 Reasons To Never Engage A Freelancer For Your ROM.

Source

We summarise their 5 reasons below:

Transport fees — freelancers overcharge for this

Revision fees — more room for “terrible” edits to earn more

Inflated prices — freelancers “the highest marked up prices” for their services

Bad customer service — bad response times and sudden changes to timing

No quality guarantee — “thousands” complain of bad quality but can’t get refunds

Photographer says freelancers treat their work as “iron rice bowl”

Responding publicly to the ad in a Facebook post, a photographer called Chris asked the agency whether any deep thought was given to the post before publishing.

He said as someone who has 12 years’ experience in the industry, it takes a lot to know and understand all aspects before charging clients.

Chris went on to say that for freelancers, their work is their “iron rice bowl”. Hence, he asked,

Why would we as media producers get it badly done or wrong in the first place?

He urged the agency to “get (their) facts right”, as freelancers would have to meet their clients for a good discussion before rendering their service. “This alone is good customer service.”

Demands to know agency’s justifications

Chris also asked how much does the agency know about inflation, because freelancers are merely individuals who will charge “a little more” to sustain their lives to keep up with challenging times.

He noted that camera costs, human labour, transport, editing time, food are certainly things that aren’t free in life.

He then asked in the post,

What grounds do you have or justifications that projects freelancers in this way? Please enlighten me. I would love to know.

Netizens echoed photographer’s sentiments

The agency’s post had thrown a lot of salt at freelancers, as evidenced by those in the comments.

A fellow freelancer said he felt “deeply hurt” after he saw the ad.

Source

Another Facebook user said calling freelancers bad photographers is a sweeping statement.

Source

Someone else lamented that the ad was “poor marketing to bring others down”, and it made him sad to see such a campaign.

Source

We have reached out to the agency for comment, and will update the article once they get back.

Let’s be kinder to each other

While it’s unfortunate that such a marketing campaign was published, we hope that the swift taking down of the original post means there’s acknowledgement from the agency that they could have done better.

Every worker, be it freelancer or full-time employee, is trying to earn a living and put food on the table.

Let’s be kinder to each other, especially during tough times like now.

There’s no reason to underpay independent workers as well:

Featured image adapted from TheSmartLocal and Facebook.