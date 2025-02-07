Foreigner working as massage therapist at Phuket spa sparks outrage for doing job reserved for Thais

Some people, however, wondered if he was just helping out at his wife's spa.

Foreigner spotted working as massage therapist at spa in Phuket, slammed by Thai netizens

A foreigner working as a massage therapist at a spa in Phuket has caused an uproar among Thai netizens, who are upset over the violation of regulations that reserve certain jobs for Thai nationals.

On Wednesday (5 Jan), local news outlet the Phuket Times shared a photo of a Caucasian man cleaning a customer’s feet at a spa in the beach town of Patong.

“Thais may lose their jobs soon. A foreign man in Patong is caught washing a customer’s feet at a massage spa, ignoring the law on reserved jobs for Thais,” the post’s caption read.

Source: Phuket Times on Facebook

The post also included a one-minute clip in the comments section, showing the Caucasian man drying another man’s feet before helping him put his slippers back on.

He then moves to another seat and begins washing a different customer’s feet with soap.

Netizens criticised foreigner for taking job reserved for Thais

The post quickly went viral, with many Thai netizens criticising the foreigner for working in a job restricted to Thai nationals.

Some questioned why authorities allowed this to happen.

Others even suggested that the authorities should arrest, fine and deport foreigners who take on such roles.

Source: Phuket Times on Facebook
Translation: Arrest them, fine them, and send them back to their country. This is bad.

One urged Thai authorities to take action and not ignore the issue.

Source: Phuket Times on Facebook
Translation: Authorities should take action and not ignore it.

However, some users defended the foreigner, speculating that he was simply helping out at the spa owned by his wife, especially during a busy period.

Source: Phuket Times on Facebook
Translation: Imagine if it turns out that his wife owns the spa, and he was just helping out because there were too many customers and not enough staff.

According to Thai news media NationTV, Thailand’s 2017 Emergency Decree on Foreigners’ Working Management prohibits non-Thais from taking on 27 jobs strictly reserved for Thai nationals, including traditional Thai massage. Other restricted jobs include woodcarving, street vending, hairdressing and tour guiding.

Certain professions, such as civil engineering, agriculture, pottery, and dressmaking, have specific requirements that foreigners must meet to qualify.

Foreigners caught violating the law can face a fine of 50,000 baht (S$2,000) and deportation.

Meanwhile, employers hiring foreigners for restricted jobs face a 200,000 baht (S$8,000) fine, a one-year prison sentence, and a three-year ban on hiring foreigners.

Featured image adapted from Phuket Times on Facebook.

