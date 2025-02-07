Foreigner working as massage therapist at Phuket spa sparks outrage for doing job reserved for Thais

Foreigner spotted working as massage therapist at spa in Phuket, slammed by Thai netizens

A foreigner working as a massage therapist at a spa in Phuket has caused an uproar among Thai netizens, who are upset over the violation of regulations that reserve certain jobs for Thai nationals.

On Wednesday (5 Jan), local news outlet the Phuket Times shared a photo of a Caucasian man cleaning a customer’s feet at a spa in the beach town of Patong.

“Thais may lose their jobs soon. A foreign man in Patong is caught washing a customer’s feet at a massage spa, ignoring the law on reserved jobs for Thais,” the post’s caption read.

The post also included a one-minute clip in the comments section, showing the Caucasian man drying another man’s feet before helping him put his slippers back on.

He then moves to another seat and begins washing a different customer’s feet with soap.

Netizens criticised foreigner for taking job reserved for Thais

The post quickly went viral, with many Thai netizens criticising the foreigner for working in a job restricted to Thai nationals.

Some questioned why authorities allowed this to happen.

Others even suggested that the authorities should arrest, fine and deport foreigners who take on such roles.

One urged Thai authorities to take action and not ignore the issue.

However, some users defended the foreigner, speculating that he was simply helping out at the spa owned by his wife, especially during a busy period.

According to Thai news media NationTV, Thailand’s 2017 Emergency Decree on Foreigners’ Working Management prohibits non-Thais from taking on 27 jobs strictly reserved for Thai nationals, including traditional Thai massage. Other restricted jobs include woodcarving, street vending, hairdressing and tour guiding.

Certain professions, such as civil engineering, agriculture, pottery, and dressmaking, have specific requirements that foreigners must meet to qualify.

Foreigners caught violating the law can face a fine of 50,000 baht (S$2,000) and deportation.

Meanwhile, employers hiring foreigners for restricted jobs face a 200,000 baht (S$8,000) fine, a one-year prison sentence, and a three-year ban on hiring foreigners.

Also read: Thai beggar found to have S$11k cash & S$39k in bank account after being arrested



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Phuket Times on Facebook.