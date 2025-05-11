3 foreigners arrested for housebreaking & theft at Bukit Timah homes after mother & son tip off police

Foreigners arrested for housebreaking & theft in Bukit Timah within 27 hours

Three foreigners have been arrested for a series of housebreaking and theft incidents in Bukit Timah over the weekend.

They were nabbed after a mother and son alerted the police to suspicious activity in their neighbourhood.

3 housebreaking cases reported across Bukit Timah

In a press release shared with MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to three cases of housebreaking last Friday and Saturday (9 to 10 May).

They occurred at three residential units along Cluny Park, Dunearn Close and Eng Neo Avenue.

The police quickly established the identities of the suspects via extensive ground enquiries and images from CCTVs and police cameras, in an operation that included officers from:

Tanglin Police Division

Police Operations Command Centre

Police Intelligence Department

Gurkha Contingent

Special Operations Command

Home Team Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Command

3 foreigners nabbed for suspected involvement in Bukit Timah housebreaking cases

On 11 May, within 27 hours of the first case being reported, three men were arrested for suspected involvement in housebreaking and theft. They are:

a 60-year-old Spanish/Colombian dual citizen

a 51-year-old Mexican national

a 48-year-old Mexican/Colombian dual citizen

Seized from the men were a car, a circular power saw and an assortment of jewellery.

They also had cash worth more than S$18,800, comprising about S$6,000, 3,100 euros (S$4,500) and US$6,400 (S$8,300).

Mother & son call the police after seeing unfamiliar car in their neighbourhood

In an article published on the SPF website on Sunday (11 May), it was revealed that a mother and son had provided crucial evidence to the police in this case.

Madam Tan and her son Shane Lee, 16, had been out for a walk in their neighbourhood on Friday (9 May) evening when they saw an unfamiliar car at about 8pm.

At first, they didn’t think much of it, but the car then turned back into the estate a second time, and a third time.

They noted down the car’s licence plate number before it drove off.

The next morning, when they heard that there was a case of housebreaking and theft in their neighbourhood, they called the police to give them the licence plate number.

The mother and son provided “key witness accounts” to the police, helping them to arrest the three men swiftly, said the police.

In recognition of their “community partnership”, they were presented certificates of appreciation on Sunday.

3 foreigners to be charged with housebreaking & theft

As for the three men, they will be charged in court on Monday (12 May).

They will be accused of housebreaking and theft with common intention under section 451 of the Penal Code 1871, read with section 34.

If found guilty, they each face up to 10 years’ jail and possibly a fine.

Police advise public to be vigilant

Singapore is still being targeted by “transnational criminals”, SPF said, advising members of the public to be vigilant and adopt crime prevention measures.

This includes reporting suspicious persons lurking around their estates, securing their homes when they will be away for an extended period and reporting cases to the police in a timely manner.

The police “will spare no effort” to apprehend those entering Singapore to commit crimes, SPF added, promising to “deal sternly with them in accordance with the law”.

Also read: Police hunting 14 Chinese nationals linked to spate of housebreaking cases in Bukit Timah

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force.