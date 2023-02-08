Fort Connaught At Sentosa Opens For Public Tours, History Buffs Can Explore WWII Military Site

Fort Connaught At Sentosa Opens For Public Tours For 1st Time Since 1878

For three weekends from 11 to 26 Feb 2023, history buffs will be able to take a special access tour of Fort Connaught at Sentosa.

This is the very first time the military site will be open for public tours since its construction in 1878.

For S$20, participants can explore the grounds of the fort and see its sole remaining gun battery.

The tours are part of a series of special events to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the Fall of Singapore.

Fort Connaught tours mark 81st anniversary of Fall of Singapore

This month marks the 81st anniversary of the Fall of Singapore to the Japanese army during World War II (WWII) in 1942.

To commemorate this part of history, the National Heritage Board (NHB) is holding its annual ‘Battle for Singapore’ initiative, which includes numerous programmes such as tours, talks, exhibitions, and film screenings.

One of the highlights is the Fort Connaught Rediscovery Tour.

Built to defend Keppel Harbour in 1878, the fort was once home to three 9.2-inch guns that were used to engage invading Japanese troops during the Battle for Singapore.

Today, only one of these guns remains, and you’ll be able to see it for yourself while exploring the grounds during the guided tour.

You’ll also get to brush up on your history by learning about how Sentosa’s coastal fortifications contributed to the defence of Singapore during WWII.

According to The Straits Times (ST), participants will also get access to a restricted site that shouldn’t be accessed on their own. This is for their own safety.

A medic will even be present during the tour… just in case.

Unfortunately, tickets to the Fort Connaught tour, which cost S$20 each, were already sold out less than half an hour after they went on sale.

Responding to queries by MS News, representatives of NHB said that there are “no immediate plans” to add more slots for the tour. However, they will provide updates should there be any changes.

For now, the Fort Connaught Rediscovery Tour will take place from 9am to 11.30am and 1pm to 3.30pm on the following dates:

11 Feb

12 Feb

18 Feb

19 Feb

25 Feb

26 Feb

Tours of Bukit Brown & Fort Canning Hill also available

In the meantime, those who didn’t manage to secure tickets to tour Fort Connaught can check out the wide range of other special activities by NHB.

Bukit Brown and Fort Canning Hill are two other historical sites with loads of WWII stories to tell.

Alternatively, fans of vintage toys can sign up for the Second World War Vintage Toy Collection Guided Tour.

It runs every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10 Feb to 5 Mar at the MINT Museum of Toys.

Tickets cost S$27 for adults and S$17 for seniors, as well as children aged seven to 12. Admission is free for kids under the age of seven.

Click here for a full list of all the ‘Battle for Singapore’ programmes and to sign up.

Featured images courtesy of Sentosa Development Corporation.

