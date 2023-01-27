Entering Sentosa Via Car & Monorail Will Cost Up To S$6 From 1 Apr

Admission Fee For Entry Into Sentosa To Kick In From 1 Apr

Sentosa remains one of the most popular attractions in Singapore, housing an amusement park, beaches, restaurants, and more.

Admission fees for entry to the island have been waived since March 2020 to support local businesses during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, they will be implemented once again from 1 Apr onwards.

Visitors coming in via the Sentosa Express monorail from VivoCity Station, as well as those driving in with cars, will have to pay for entry.

Admission fees for entry into Sentosa can cost up to S$6

According to Sentosa’s website, visitors entering the island via monorail or car will have to pay an admission fee from 1 Apr.

Below are the entry fees for the Sentosa Express:

Standard fee — S$4

Senior citizens, persons with disabilities, workfare transport concession card holders — S$2

Primary, secondary, junior college and ITE student concession card holders — S$2

Entry is free for children below the age of three.

For those going in via car at all gantries at the Sentosa Gateway, the admission fee is dependent on the time of entry.

The fees below are applicable across weekdays, weekends, as well as public holidays:

7am – 12pm — S$6

12pm – 2pm — S$2

2pm – 5pm — S$6

5pm – 7pm — S$2

Other modes of entry into the island remain free

Visitors can continue to enter Sentosa for free if they choose to walk or cycle in via the Sentosa Boardwalk.

They may also choose to take SBS Transit’s Service 123 into the island, where only the distance-based bus fare will apply.

Sentosa Islander members on the Insider membership tier can also continue to enjoy free admission all year round.

Take the Sentosa Express while it’s free

While a long stroll along the Sentosa Boardwalk can be therapeutic, sometimes we just want a quick ride into Sentosa by monorail or car.

As we get through the first month of the year, we know that work and school have been taking away time for relaxation. However, it is important that we continue to set time aside to unwind.

Before admission fees kick in again, take a break and pop by Sentosa on your weekends — you have until 31 Mar to enter for free.

Featured image adapted from Nick on Flickr.