66-year-old man found dead in Boon Keng flat, door blocked by rubbish

Man found dead in Boon Keng flat lived alone, neighbours detected foul smell

After neighbours detected a foul smell from his flat, a 66-year-old man was found dead at home.

He lived on the second floor of Block 4 Boon Keng Road, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Deceased not seen for at least three weeks

A 37-year-old resident on the same floor told Shin Min that her husband had detected a strange smell when he passed by the deceased’s unit last Saturday (4 Jan) night.

Other residents were believed to have called the police upon realising that something was amiss.

She said the deceased, who had lived there alone for many years, would usually leave home early and return late.

Apart from a short greeting when he saw them, he had minimal contact with neighbours, she added.

While she would sometimes see him passing by the staircase in front of her flat, she had not seen him for at least three weeks.

Neighbour above detected foul odour a few months ago

Another neighbour named only as Mr Chen (transliterated from Mandarin), who lives above the deceased’s unit, said ants and cockroaches began appearing in his kitchen a few months ago.

The 42-year-old human resources executive told the paper that he and his wife would occasionally detect a foul odour from downstairs.

They would also smell it when it rained, and later found out that the insects had crawled up from the unit below.

When the couple moved in about two years ago, they’d greeted their neighbours around them but had never met the occupant of that unit, he added.

Flat filled with rubbish, door partially blocked

When Shin Min reporters arrived at the scene at about 3pm on Sunday (5 Jan), they found that the police had cordoned off part of the corridor, with at least three officers seen investigating the unit.

It was observed that the flat was filled with rubbish, including boxes containing food residue.

This rendered it almost inaccessible, with a mountain of trash partially blocking the door, which prevented it from being fully opened.

Workers were later seen removing some of the trash from the flat.

Man found dead in Boon Keng flat on 5 Jan

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at about 1pm on 5 Jan.

A 66-year-old man was found lying motionless in a residential unit in Block 4 Boon Keng Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected based on preliminary investigations. Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.