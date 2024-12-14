73-year-old woman found dead in Bedok flat, door blocked by pile of rubbish filling room

73-year-old woman found dead in Bedok flat on 11 Dec

A 73-year-old woman was found dead in her flat in Bedok on Wednesday (11 Dec) after a neighbour reported a strong smell of decay.

The deceased, surnamed Guo (name transliterated from Chinese), was discovered lifeless at a rental flat on the 12th floor of Block 23 Chai Chee Road.

According to Shin Min Daily News, at least three officers were seen entering and exiting the flat for investigations at around 2pm.

The flat’s main door was found open, with the wooden door removed and placed to the side. The metal gate also appeared to have been forcibly opened, and various items were scattered outside the unit.

It was reported that when police arrived, they found the flat filled with piles of items, blocking access to the unit.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) then arrived to assist in the removal of the door.

Old woman lived alone and often collected items

A female neighbour shared that the deceased had lived in the flat for many years and mostly kept to herself.

“She rarely interacted with neighbours. Occasionally, relatives or volunteers visited her, but I haven’t seen her in at least two weeks,” she said.

According to residents, the old woman lived alone and often brought home items to store in her flat.

Preliminary investigations indicated no foul play, and investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.