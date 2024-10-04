2 elderly men found dead at flats in Chinatown & Toa Payoh, both lived alone

Foul smell detected at both Chinatown & Toa Payoh blocks before both elderly men were found dead

In a span of just two days, two elderly men were found dead in separate flats in Chinatown and Toa Payoh.

Both of them lived alone and were discovered only after neighbours detected a foul smell.

Peculiar smell detected in Chinatown block

The first case occurred on Wednesday (2 Oct) evening, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The deceased lived in a fifth-floor unit on Block 5 Banda Street, located behind the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple.

A 50-year-old convenience store worker who was his neighbour told Shin Min that she started to smell a peculiar odour a few days before and lit mosquito coils to dispel it.

Her 60-year-old husband, who works as a security guard, said most of the residents in the block are elderly people living alone, so nobody could tell who had died.

A social worker, named only as 43-year-old Mr Shen (transliterated from Mandarin), told the paper that when residents told him about the smell, he went to investigate but couldn’t find the source.

With the help of residents, who went from door to door, they finally found that it came from the deceased’s unit and called the police.

When reporters arrived, the police had cordoned off part of the corridor and a pungent stench filled the air.

72-year-old elderly man found dead in Chinatown block

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they received an alert at about 7.30pm on 2 Oct.

They discovered a 72-year-old man had lost consciousness in the unit. He was pronounced dead on the spot.

No foul play is suspected based on preliminary investigations. Further investigations are ongoing.

Elderly man found dead in Chinatown unit lived alone

Mr Shen told Shin Min that the deceased was a loner who seldom took part in community activities.

He used to work as a security guard but stopped working two years ago due to a heart problem.

Three months ago, he had asked the social worker to help him renew his licence as he wanted to go back to work.

76-year-old man found dead in Toa Payoh flat

The second incident took place in Toa Payoh on Thursday (3 Oct) morning, according to Shin Min.

The deceased lived in a seventh-floor flat in Block 15 Toa Payoh Lorong 7 and had not been seen for five days before his body was discovered.

Two police officers were at the scene when reporters arrived, and a putrid smell filled the air.

SPF said 76-year-old was found motionless in the unit.

Based on preliminary investigations, homicide was ruled out. The case is still under investigation.

Deceased believed to have died in his sleep

The deceased’s son, a 50-year-old named only as Lan (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min that his parents divorced more than 30 years ago.

His father then married a woman from Batam but lived alone. His wife occasionally visited from Batam, he said.

The son came down after being notified by the police.

He said his father was found lying in bed and is believed to have died in his sleep.

