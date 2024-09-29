67-year-old man found dead in Kallang home, friend alerted police after he missed breakfast

67-year-old missed breakfast, found dead after friend alerted police

On Friday (27 Sept), a 67-year-old was found dead in his home at Block 2C, Upper Boon Keng Road.

The discovery was made by coffee shop worker, Ms Wu (name transliterated from Chinese), who noticed that one of her regular customers, the 67-year-old uncle, did not come for breakfast as he usually did that morning.

Since he hadn’t shown up as usual, she felt compelled to reach out to him. She tried to call him multiple times but received no response.

After several failed attempts to contact him, she asked a friend of his to check on him.

It wasn’t until around 8.05am that the friend went to check on the uncle at his home.

They found that they could hear the uncle’s phone ringing, but no one would answer. Worried about his safety, they immediately called the police.

Uncle found lifeless on bed at his home

Once police officers arrived, they found the Mr Wong Kee Pin lying dead on his bed inside his home at Block 2C on Upper Boon Keng Road, Kallang, reported Shin Min Daily News.

His body was reportedly removed from his place at around 4pm.

Two tenants living in the unit, 38-year-old Ms Yang and 24-year-old Ms Xu (names transliterated from Chinese), revealed they had been renting the unit with their mother for over ten years and had a good relationship with the uncle.

Both of them pointed out that he rarely talked about his family. They only knew that he had three sisters and a brother. However, the brother and one sister were already deceased, leaving two sisters behind.

Ms Wu shared that the uncle worked as an administrator at the airport and visited her coffee shop daily, enjoying coffee in the morning and having alcohol in the evening before heading home.

Mr Wong, the victim, was born on 25 June 1957.

Preliminary investigations indicated no foul play involved, and investigations are ongoing.

