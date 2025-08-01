Elderly man found dead in Jurong West flat after social worker didn’t see him for days

Elderly man who was found dead had lived alone in Jurong West flat

After not being seen for days, an elderly man was found dead in his Jurong West flat by a social worker who had come to check on him.

The unfortunately discovery was made on Wednesday (30 July) afternoon at Block 118 Corporation Drive, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Police seen at 2nd-floor unit in Jurong West

A reader alerted the paper to the presence of several police officers at the location that day.

The officers were seen conducting investigations at the unit on the second floor.

Part of the corridor outside the unit was observed to be cordoned off.

Deceased never had visitors: Neighbour

A 25-year-old female resident told Shin Min that the deceased was a man in his 60s or 70s.

He had lived alone, and was already living in the flat when she moved in about four years ago.

No friends or relatives were ever seen visiting him.

Jurong West man found dead after failing to collect breakfast for four days

The deceased would collect free breakfast from social workers every morning, she said.

However, she did not see him collect his breakfast for at least four days.

That prompted a social worker to check on him at his flat.

When nobody answered the door, she called the police, who entered the flat and found the man lying face-up on the bathroom floor.

Deceased’s flat was filled with clutter

The deceased’s flat was filled with clutter that he brought home, his neighbour said.

Every time she walked past and looked through his living room window, she would see piles of items such as cardboard boxes, leaving only a narrow passageway to walk.

She assumed that he did not work as she saw him sitting in the void deck often.

He was also very quiet and never disturbed his neighbours, she added.

