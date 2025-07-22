65-year-old cleaner found dead in Bukit Merah flat after failing to show up for work

Elderly cleaner found dead in Bukit Merah flat after missing work

A 65-year-old cleaner was found dead in his Bukit Merah flat after a man — believed to be his boss — was seen knocking on his door without receiving a response.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred on Monday (21 July) at a unit on the 10th floor of Block 3 Telok Blangah Crescent.

Concerned by the cleaner’s absence, the employer went to the flat to check on him at around 10am.

When there was no answer, he contacted a neighbour, Mr Hong, who lives directly across the corridor.

Informing the neighbour that the cleaner had failed to show up for work, he then asked Mr Hong if he had seen him recently.

However, the latter had not noticed the cleaner for the past two to three days.

Neighbours smelled foul odour before police arrived

Mr Hong added that he only detected a slight foul odour in the corridor after someone pointed it out.

Police were called and arrived at around noon.

When Shin Min Daily News reporters arrived at about 5pm, several police cars were parked at the foot of the block, and officers were seen entering and exiting the unit to conduct their investigation.

At around 6pm, the body of the deceased was carried out by police and loaded into a hearse.

Mrs Chen, a 70-year-old neighbour living directly above the deceased’s unit, reported first noticing the foul odour outside her flat on Sunday (20 July).

“It smelled like something was decaying. I nearly vomited from the stench,” she recalled.

“The next morning, the smell blew into my house, and I couldn’t stand it anymore, so I closed the windows.”

She believes the cleaner had passed away a few days before anyone discovered his body.

Deceased lived alone, mostly kept to himself

Neighbours shared that the cleaner had lived with his sister in the flat after their father passed away.

Following his sister’s death about two years ago, he began living alone.

65-year-old Mohamad Shah, a security guard who has lived in the building for 15 years, said the deceased was a quiet man who mostly kept to himself.

“He wasn’t very talkative, but we would greet each other whenever we met,” he said.

“Every time I saw him, he would have one or two cans of beer in his hands.”

Mr Mohamad Shah mentioned that he had last seen the deceased on Thursday (17 July), and never imagined that he would pass away so soon.

Authorities have confirmed that there is no evidence of foul play, and the cause of death is under investigation.

Also read: Man found dead in Queenstown flat after foul smell detected, had heart surgery 6 months ago

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.