Man found dead in Queenstown flat after foul smell detected, had heart surgery 6 months ago

Man found dead in Queenstown flat was unmarried & lived alone

A man in his 60s was found dead in his flat in Queenstown after neighbours detected a foul smell from his unit.

The morbid find was made on Thursday (12 June) morning at Block 49 Sterling Road, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Man found dead in Queenstown after not being seen for a week

A 60-year-old private-hire vehicle (PHV) driver named only as Mr Wang (transliterated from Mandarin), who had known the deceased for more than 20 years, told the paper that his upstairs neighbours had detected a foul smell.

They initially thought it was a dead rat, but they realised that they had not seen the man for a week.

When they knocked on his door, no one responded.

Meanwhile, the stretch got stronger, so they decided to call the police.

Many police officers at the scene

Shin Min reporters who went to the scene noticed a bad smell on the floor where the deceased lived.

Many police officers were seen at his unit.

Later, two officers and two undertakers brought the body downstairs, seemingly straining to carry its weight.

A note was later left outside the unit saying its keys were being kept by the police.

Neighbour detected smell days ago

A neighbour who declined to be named told Shin Min that they had detected the foul smell days ago but did not think that anybody had died.

It was also pointed out by the town council cleaner.

They were later shocked to learn that their neighbours had died many days ago after the police came around to investigate.

Deceased lived alone, used to work as PHV driver

Mr Wang said the deceased was nicknamed “Ah Fei” as he was 1.75m tall and had a stocky build.

He used to be a taxi driver, then became a PHV driver and lastly worked at the airport, pushing carts.

But he stopped working about six months ago after undergoing heart surgery, he added.

As far as Mr Wang knows, Ah Fei was not married and had no children. He had lived alone since his mother passed away a long time ago.

His cousin would come over for a chat occasionally, though.

Ah Fei would sometimes go to VivoCity to watch movies and enjoy the aircon, his friend said.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Police Force for more information.

Also read: 81-year-old man found dead in Bukit Merah flat after neighbours detected foul smell for days

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps.