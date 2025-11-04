69-year-old man found dead in lorry parked at Pioneer Mall, no foul play suspected

Man found dead in lorry at Pioneer Mall was reportedly on his way to work

An elderly man was found dead inside a lorry parked at Pioneer Mall in Jurong West on Monday (3 Nov) morning.

His company told Shin Min Daily News that the man had died while on his way to work.

Police blue tent set up at Pioneer Mall carpark

The Chinese daily had received information about the incident and found several police cars parked on the third storey of the mall’s multi-storey carpark.

Reporters also saw a police blue tent next to a white lorry.

It is understood that the police had moved the body out of the vehicle after it was discovered.

Officers were directing the heavy traffic away from the scene, prohibiting onlookers from lingering.

They reportedly remained there for more than three hours.

Incident was ‘scary’, says passer-by

A 24-year-old accountant named Ms Lin (transliterated from Mandarin), who was passing by, said she and her colleagues had driven to the mall for lunch.

They then saw the tent and were told that someone had died.

She said it was “scary” to come across something like this as they go there for lunch regularly.

However, some shop employees were unaware of the incident, saying they did not know the police had arrived.

One said the mall had a lot of visitors due to the clinic and supermarket there.

Deceased was employed by scaffolding company

Emblazoned on the lorry was the name of a company that provided scaffolding services.

When Shin Min contacted the company, an employee confirmed that the deceased had worked there.

He was on his way to work when he died, they added.

Man found in lorry at Pioneer Mall pronounced dead at the scene

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted at about 11.50am on 3 Nov to a case of unnatural death.

It took place in the carpark of 638 Jurong West Street 61 — the address of Pioneer Mall.

There, a 69-year-old man was found lying motionless in a lorry. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

