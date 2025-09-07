61-year-old man found dead in Sembawang flat after neighbour detects foul smell

Elderly man found dead in Sembawang flat had lived alone

After a foul smell was detected in a Sembawang HDB block, neighbours called the police, who discovered a 61-year-old man dead in his flat.

The unfortunate discovery was made on Thursday (4 Sept) afternoon at Block 363C Sembawang Crescent, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Man found dead by police who peered into Sembawang flat

After receiving a tip-off from a resident, reporters visited the block and detected a faint but pungent odour from the corridor outside the unit.

Inside, blood could be seen on the floor.

A 53-year-old neighbour named only as Mr Bai (transliterated from Mandarin) said the police arrived at about 2pm and found the man lying half-naked on the floor.

Another neighbour who called the police, 29-year-old housewife Ms Wu (transliterated from Mandarin), said that as the door was locked, the police had to peer into the unit through the window.

They then saw that the man had collapsed inside.

Neighbour detected foul smell for days

Mr Bai told Shin Min that he had noticed the foul smell since last weekend.

He initially thought it was some kind of food, but the smell persisted.

He also noted that the lights in the unit had been on continuously for several days and felt uneasy about it — so after discussing it with other neighbours, they decided to call the police.

Deceased was friendly & lived alone

Mr Bai said the deceased had moved in only a few months ago, and was believed to be a security guard who lived alone.

He was described as a friendly person who got along well with the neighbourhood children.

The police left at about 6pm after conducting investigations, he added.

No foul play suspected: Police

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 2.10pm on 4 Sept.

A 61-year-old man was found unresponsive at Block 363C Sembawang Crescent. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

