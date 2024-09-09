Founders’ Memorial will cost S$335M to develop, annual operating costs to be worked out

Founders’ Memorial outlay includes building construction & fit-out cost for various features

The Founders’ Memorial, which is set to open in 2028, will cost S$335 million to develop, said Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong.

As for its operating costs, they’re still being worked out, he added.

Question about Founders’ Memorial cost asked in Parliament

Mr Tong was responding to a parliamentary question from Sengkang MP Louis Chua for the sitting on Monday (9 Sept).

Mr Chua had asked what the total cost of development for the Founders’ Memorial was expected to be.

He also enquired about the projected annual operating costs thereafter.

Founders’ Memorial cost based on current outlook and projections

In his written reply, Mr Tong said the Founders’ Memorial development cost of S$335 million was “based on current outlook and projections”.

It encompassed building construction and fit-out costs for the memorial’s various features, including:

exhibition galleries

a viewing gallery

outdoor amphitheatre

education and family spaces and amenities

a 5ha outdoor public garden

The complex boasts two buildings — each comprising two levels — with a common basement that stretches out to an amphitheatre at ground level. The amphitheatre will be used to host outdoor events such as live performances and activities.

Founders’ Memorial will have ‘integrated gallery and gardens experience’

Mr Tong also said that the Founders’ Memorial, which will be located at Gardens By The Bay East, will have an “integrated gallery and gardens experience”.

Its purpose is to commemorate Singapore’s founding leaders and generation, he added.

It will also be “a space to capture the spirit of our nation and unify Singaporeans, by enabling Singaporeans of different generations to reflect on our past, and be inspired for the future”.

Groundbreaking ceremony held on 5 June

Construction on the Founders’ Memorial is already ongoing, with its groundbreaking ceremony held on 5 June.

It was officiated by Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who said at the time that it would tell the Singapore Story by honouring the founding leaders of Singapore, including Mr Lee Kuan Yew and his core team.

It is being designed by Japanese architecture firm Kengo Kuma & Associates in collaboration with Singapore firm K2LD Architects, according to the Founders’ Memorial website.

Their submission was chosen as the winner of an international architectural design competition that drew 193 submissions from Singapore and abroad.

The memorial will also be served by an upcoming MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line that will open at the same time.

