Up to 90% off mattresses, sofas & more at Four Star CNY warehouse sale: 8 must-haves

Big discounts on mattresses & more at the Four Star CNY Prosperity Warehouse Sale

Chinese New Year (CNY) often brings hefty expenses, from reunion feasts to hosting duties and — for some — preparing red packets.

To lighten the financial load, Four Star’s Kallang CNY Prosperity Warehouse Sale is offering up to 90% off mattresses, furniture, bedding accessories, and more.

Some of the highlights include:

Single-size mattress — from S$199

Super single-size mattress — from S$299

Queen-size mattress — from S$399

King-size mattress — from S$499

Bed frames — from S$199

One- to three-seater recliner sofas — from S$299

Dining sets — from S$599

Alongside the significant discounts, the sale offers perks such as free delivery, interest-free instalment plans, and extended warranty periods, making it the perfect opportunity to refresh living spaces for the festive season without overspending.

New Detense ArcticSilk Metex Mattress promises better sleep

Featured in the sale is the Detense ArcticSilk Metex Mattress, which combines comfort and cutting-edge design to ensure restful nights.

At its core is the Metex Grid, a breathable, eco-friendly structure crafted from non-toxic, recyclable plastics, making it safe for children and babies.

The mattress promotes excellent airflow to stay cool during Singapore’s tropical nights — ideal for recharging after long days of visiting or entertaining relatives.

It also features a specialised spring system providing targeted support for the head, shoulders, back, hips, and legs — a design that relieves pressure points and accommodates all sleeping positions.

Meanwhile, Anion Fiber helps neutralise positive ions linked to stress and sleep disturbances, promoting better overall rest.

Chiro Back Care Mattress for a healthy spine

CNY prep often involves hours spent cleaning, cooking, and decorating, which can take a toll on the back.

The Chiro Back Care Mattress is designed to offer orthopaedic support, promoting better posture and relieving discomfort.

Hexa Coil technology ensures up to 30% more spring density than traditional pocketed spring mattresses, delivering firm, body-contouring support.

Infused with Dupont Sorona, an eco-efficient performance fibre that reduces carbon emissions by 63%, and coconut fibres that provide eco-friendly durability, this mattress promotes a greener, healthier sleep environment.

Memory foam complements the mattress by relieving pressure points and minimising motion transfer for undisturbed rest.

Pair it with the Summer Light Quilt — crafted with cooling, breathable poly-silk filling — for a light and refreshing layer that ensures comfort throughout Singapore’s warm, humid climate.

German Motorised Storage Bed & Sliding Door Wardrobe blend function & style

Decluttering is a key part of CNY traditions, and the German Motorised Storage Bed offers a sleek solution to help keep homes organised.

Powered by a German Okin motor, it lifts at the press of a button to reveal hidden storage space, perfect for storing extra bedding or bulky seasonal items.

Fully customisable in materials and colours, this bed complements any bedroom aesthetic, offering a functional yet stylish centrepiece.

For additional storage, the Sliding Door Wardrobe makes an excellent pairing. With customisable door designs and colour options, it adapts seamlessly to different interiors.

Its fire-retardant materials ensure durability and safety, while its sleek design makes the most of limited space — an essential feature for preparing homes for festive guests.

Sofas & dining sets that elevate any space

Every home makeover should include a welcoming sofa for entertaining guests, whether it’s CNY or not.

Four Star’s Luxury Leather Sofa offers the ideal mix of style and functionality for festive hosting.

Crafted from premium top-grain leather, it features a soft, silky finish with high back and head support to ease tension after long celebrations.

The Zero Gravity Wall feature allows the sofa to recline fully without needing extra space, making it perfect for compact living rooms.

Available in two-seater and three-seater options, this versatile sofa is offered in a range of colours to suit different tastes and is Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified, ensuring it is sustainable and responsibly sourced.

For extra flexibility, the Moniq 3-Seater Sofa includes an adjustable backrest that transforms into a sofa bed, ideal for hosting overnight guests or stealing quick afternoon naps.

No reunion dinner or festive gathering is complete without a dining set that ties it all together.

The Sintered Stone Dining Set combines practicality with elegance, featuring a heat-resistant surface that’s ideal for anything from elaborate feasts to intimate family dinners.

Its scratch- and stain-resistant properties ensure durability, while its smooth surface makes cleaning up after gatherings a breeze.

Free delivery, parking & more at the Four Star CNY Warehouse Sale

The Four Star warehouse sale isn’t just about discounts.

Enjoy free delivery, taxi and ride-hailing or parking claims upon checkout, along with 0% interest instalments for up to 12 months and warranties of up to 15 years.

With GST absorbed and guaranteed delivery before CNY, every purchase goes further, making this an unmissable event for anyone upgrading their homes this festive season.

And here’s a handy guide to getting to the event:



Four Star Kallang CNY Prosperity Warehouse Sale

Dates: 1 – 5 Jan 2025

Address: Four Star Building, 44 Kallang Place Level 1 & 2, Singapore 339172

Opening hours: 10am – 10pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Kallang

For more details, visit the official website or follow Four Star on Facebook to keep up with all the latest updates.

You can also reach out via WhatsApp at 8082 0093 for further assistance.

