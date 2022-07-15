S’pore Households To Get 10 Free ART Kits Each From 18 Jul, Check Your Letterboxes

10 Free ART Kits Arriving In Letterboxes Via SingPost, Will Help In Self-Testing

As Covid-19 cases surge in Singapore once again, the Government is taking measures to mitigate the spread somewhat.

One of them is by ensuring that citizens test themselves to detect infection early.

To that end, 10 free Antigen Rapid Test (ART) kits will be distributed via post from next Monday (18 Jul).

However, some households may need to wait a few weeks to get theirs.

10 free ART kits for every household

In a Facebook post on Friday (15 Jul), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said the 10 free ART kits will be given to every Singapore household.

They will be delivered by SingPost.

All residential addresses in Singapore are eligible for them, they added in an FAQ on the MOH website.

Those who live in HDB flats and condominiums, which make up the majority, will receive the kits in their letterboxes.

Residents of landed properties will get them delivered to their doorsteps.

Some households may wait a few weeks

Many Singaporeans might be understandably eager to get the free ART kits so they wouldn’t have to rush to a pharmacy to buy them when they’re sick.

However, some households might have to wait “a few weeks” for the deliveries.

That’s because of the high volume of kits that are being distributed, MOH said.

They sought the patience of citizens for the possible delay in getting the stock.

Free ART kits encourage regular self-testing

The free ART kits were promised by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in June as he spoke about the recent wave.

Then, he urged everyone to test themselves regularly for Covid-19 if possible.

This is especially if you’re feeling unwell, or going to visit vulnerable family members and friends.

The distribution of free ART kits is thus a way to encourage people to self-test often.

In this way, we can practise social responsibility by taking precautions to protect others.

More ART kits can be requested

For households with many members, 10 ART kits might not be enough.

Thus, MOH strongly encouraged households to purchase more if need be.

However, lower-income households will continue to receive help — they can request for additional ART kits.

These households should be beneficiaries of Social Service Offices (SSOs) and Family Service Centres (FSCs). They can get their kits from these places, MOH added.

The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) will also provide ART kits to children from lower-income households, upon request.

Encouraging a self-testing culture

As the various variants of Omicron rear their ugly heads in Singapore, we’re sure citizens will appreciate the free ART kits.

Hopefully, this will ensure all residents have sufficient kits and encourage regular testing to reduce the likelihood of spreading the virus.

If we all behave responsibly, we can ride this wave together and emerge stronger at the other end like we’ve done before.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ces Tadeo on Facebook and Locksmith Singapore Pro-Smith and Locks Services on Facebook.