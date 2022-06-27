No Need To Tighten Covid-19 Measures For Now, But Seniors Should Get Vaccinated: DPM Wong

Government To Closely Monitor Situation As Covid-19 Cases Surge & Make Adjustments If Necessary

For about two months now, Singaporeans have enjoyed the freedoms we dearly missed since the pandemic reached our shores. But we should not take the easing of safety measures for granted.

Recently, there has been an uptick in Covid-19 cases once again.

Despite this, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said there is no need to tighten safe management measures for now.

However, he noted that the government will make adjustments “if need be”, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports.

No need to tighten Covid-19 measures at this stage

Speaking after a tour of the Nee Soon Central mobile vaccination site on Monday (27 Jun), Mr Wong said there is no need to tighten safe management measures for now.

However, he cannot completely rule it out either as more infections are reported.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Mr Wong attributed the recent surge in cases to the newer Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.

While more transmissible, the severity of these subvariants seems to be similar to earlier Omicron strains.

Mr Wong said Singapore must expect cases to rise in the coming weeks. Thankfully, hospitals should be able to cope, and he believes we will be able to ride through this wave based on the current posture.

Still, authorities will be monitoring the situation closely over the coming weeks and make adjustments if necessary.

The two main considerations will be the hospital situation, as well as the infection trajectory.

Mr Wong also stressed the need for vigilance and testing. As part of this, all households will receive 10 antigen rapid test (ART) kits sometime next month.

Seniors should get vaccinated

As Singapore readies itself for the next Omicron wave, Mr Wong also stressed the importance of seniors getting their vaccines.

To date, 70,000 seniors have not gotten their third shot, CNA reports.

On Monday, mobile vaccination teams were deployed to heartland locations like Ansar, Telok Blangah, and Nee Soon.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that 25 mobile vaccination teams will be deployed in the next two to three weeks. This will make it more convenient for seniors to get their shots.

These teams will stay at one location for two to three days before moving elsewhere. They will eventually cover up to 50 sites.

Seniors above 60 will be able to walk in and get their shots right away at these mobile vaccination sites.

For those below 60, vaccination slots will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis, depending on venue space and vaccine availability.

Vaccinations available at JTVCs

Besides mobile vaccination sites, there are also ten Joint Testing and Vaccination Centres (JTVCs) in operation.

These centres are in the following locations:

Ang Mo Kio (former AMK ITE)

Bukit Merah (former SEAB Centre)

Jurong East (former Shuqun Secondary School)

Pasir Ris (former Siglap Secondary School)

Kaki Bukit (former Bedok North Secondary School)

Bishan (former Bishan Park Secondary School)

Commonwealth (former MOE Heritage Centre)

Yishun (former Yishun Bus Interchange)

Woodlands (former Woodlands Bus Interchange)

Sengkang (former pre-school)

According to CNA, those aged 12 and above may walk into any of these centres to get their vaccinations or booster jabs.

Abide by prevailing rules & take precautions

While the rising Covid-19 cases may be worrying to some, rest assured that the authorities and healthcare sectors are prepared to handle them.

At the same time, the onus remains on each of us to abide by the prevailing measures and take our own precautions.

That way, we will be able to ride through any upcoming waves of infections as a nation together.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Facebook.

