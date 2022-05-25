Joint Testing & Vaccination Centres Now Open, Will Free Up CCs For Public Use

Joint Testing & Vaccination Centres Open From 24 May

While community centres (CC) are spaces dedicated to group activities and support, they’ve also doubled up as vaccination centres during the Covid-19 pandemic. This has, however, deprived residents of space for communal activities.

Fortunately, this will soon change with the opening of five Joint Testing and Vaccination Centres (JTVCs) on Tuesday (24 May).

Besides providing testing and inoculation services, the launch of the JTVCs will allow CCs to be ‘returned’ to the community.

5 Joint Testing & Vaccination Centres to open from 24 May

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (24 May), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced the launch of five JTVCs across the island.

The JTVCs are located at the sites of previous schools and can reportedly administer 4,500 vaccinations and 2,000 ART or PCR tests per day.

By the end of next month, five more centres are expected to be ready.

In addition to providing Covid-related services, the launch of the JTVCs will also free up CCs for public use, all while standing prepared for changes in the Covid-19 changes.

Open every day except Sundays & Public Holidays

According to MOH, the JTVCs are open every day except on Sundays and Public Holidays.

The Covid-19 vaccines available also differ from centre to centre.

For more information on the new JTVCs, such as the vaccines available and the opening hours of each centre, check out MOH’s website here.

Hope residents can resume group activities in CCs

It was certainly resourceful of the authorities to repurpose CCs to cope with the pandemic.

However, as Covid-19 becomes more endemic, it’s perhaps time to let our CCs resume their normal operations too.

With this latest development, we hope residents will be able to resume their pre-Covid group activities and take the opportunity to bond with others who share similar interests.

Featured image adapted from Ong Ye Kung on Facebook.