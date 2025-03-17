Man in M’sia distributes free food to share blessings during Ramadan, but some take more than allowed

Man gives away free food during Ramadan, some take advantage of his kindness

Ervan Rizuan, a businessman and content creator in Malaysia, has been giving away free food to his neighbours every Thursday during Ramadan as a way of giving back.

However, during one of his charity events, some individuals took advantage of his generosity, grabbing more than their fair share.

A clip of the incident from Mr Ervan’s TikTok live stream, posted last week, has since gone viral, amassing 1.7 million views at the time of writing.

Some take more cakes than allowed

In the video, a crowd is seen queuing for food while Mr Ervan places more cakes at the end of the table, telling the people: “Take just one, there are more people behind you.”

However, as he turns his back, some women are seen taking two packs of cake instead.

Suddenly, a man wearing a helmet disregards the queue entirely, cutting straight to the table where the cakes are, quickly grabbing three packs.

Mr Ervan notices and tells him to take only one, but the man walks away with two packs.

More men cut the queue, prompting Mr Ervan to tell them to stop and return to the line to maintain order.

Another man wearing a face mask cuts in line and grabs three packs of cake, prompting Mr Ervan to reprimand him.

While Mr Ervan is busy rearranging the cakes, another woman discreetly takes two packs of cake and quietly slips them into a plastic bag.

At one point, Mr Ervan, clearly exasperated, remarks that kids know how to queue, but adults don’t.

Incident draws mixed reactions on social media

After the video went viral, some criticised Mr Ervan, claiming that if he was going to limit how much people could take, he shouldn’t be giving away food in the first place.

They even accused him of being insincere in his charitable efforts.

On the other hand, others defended him, arguing that people should only take what is offered and suggested that he might have simply wanted more people to enjoy the food.

Some also pointed out that such behaviour is inevitable when giving away goods and proposed ways Mr Ervan could prevent people from taking more than allowed.

Also read: Woman pretends to be wedding guest to steal S$760 cash from family in M’sia

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @izzrizzky on TikTok.