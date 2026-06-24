Driver amused by S’pore freezer truck with label for 13 passengers, netizens joke they don’t need to be alive

Netizens joke about Singapore freezer truck with capacity label for 13 passengers, some say it’s a mistake

While on the road in Singapore, a driver’s interest was piqued by the sight of a “13 pax” sticker on the back of what appeared to be a freezer truck.

Netizens quickly joked that the sticker didn’t specify the passengers had to be alive.

Driver amused by freezer truck with 13 passenger capacity

On 20 June, a user on a private hire vehicle (PHV) drivers’ Facebook group posted a photo of a truck ahead of them.

The container was labelled with the name of a freezer truck manufacturer, while the truck itself belonged to a general food supplier in Singapore and was likely used to keep food cold during transport.

However, what caught the user’s attention was a sticker stating the truck could carry 13 pax.

Since it would obviously be unsafe to carry passengers inside a freezer, the user found the sticker amusing.

Netizens joke that freezer truck cools passengers off in hot weather

Many commenters joked that the sticker made no mention of the passengers needing to be alive.

Continuing along the same line of jokes, one netizen noted that you could probably fit more than 13 bodies inside, depending on how they were stacked.

Another user joked that the freezer truck probably makes for a good ride in Singapore’s hot weather.

MPC label only required for vehicles carrying passengers

Jokes aside, the question is a legitimate one: trucks meant to carry goods and cargo do not require a Maximum Passenger Capacity (MPC) label.

Photos of freezer trucks online usually show a speed limit sticker, but no sign of an MPC label.

That said, a goods vehicle may carry passengers on the floor if it has an MPC label with a properly calculated MPC, and must also comply with safety regulations if ferrying people.

One user suggested that the freezer could simply be switched off if carrying passengers.

However, another netizen suspected the vehicle had been converted into a freezer truck after the fact, with the MPC label left over as a holdover, and no actual intention to carry passengers.

Also read: 66 lorry owners in S’pore penalised for not installing speed limiters, 2 already charged in court

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Featured image adapted from Peter Lks on Facebook.