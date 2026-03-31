66 lorry owners in S’pore penalised for not installing speed limiters, 2 already charged in court

Traffic police catch 66 lorry owners who failed to install speed limiters by 1 Jan deadline

Authorities have taken action against 66 lorry owners in Singapore who failed to install speed limiters by the required deadline.

In a news release on Saturday (28 March), the Singapore Traffic Police (TP) said the offences involved non-compliance with the 1 Jan deadline.

These included failing to install speed limiters, installing them late, and not complying with inspection notices.

On 18 March, two company owners were charged in court for failing to ensure their vehicles were fitted with approved speed limiters under road traffic rules.

Offenders face fines and jail

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) warned that those who fail to install speed limiters may be fined up to S$10,000.

Repeat offenders face harsher penalties, including fines of up to S$20,000.

Those who fail to produce their vehicle for inspection will face a fine of up to $1,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both.

Repeat offenders may face a fine of up to $2,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Insurance claims may be affected

TP said it is working with the insurance industry and the General Insurance Association of Singapore to strengthen compliance.

Insurers may require owners to declare that their vehicles meet regulatory requirements.

If a vehicle is found to be non-compliant, insurers may review or reject claims depending on policy terms.

Some lorries have until July 2026

Under current rules, speed limiters are required for:

Goods vehicles with a maximum laden weight of 12,000kg

Public service vehicles with a maximum laden weight of 10,000kg

Lorries with a maximum laden weight of between 5,001kg and 12,000kg registered before 1 Jan 2018

For some older and lighter lorries, the next deadline is 1 July.

Authorities also reminded that non-compliant lorries cannot be driven and their road tax cannot be renewed.

“With the progressive implementation of speed limiters on lorries, motorists are encouraged to be patient when encountering slower-moving vehicles,” SPF added.

“Shared responsibility on the roads will help ensure a safer driving environment for all.”

Also Read: Lorry owners urged to install speed limiters ahead of 1 Jan 2026 deadline, 402 vehicles still non-compliant

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force on Facebook.