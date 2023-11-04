French Bulldog Confined In Toilet By Owner For 5 Days, Now Up For Adoption

French Bulldog Up For Adoption Is Gentle & Will Fit Into Any Family

While many dogs in Singapore spend their days carefree and loved, not all canines share this good fortune.

A seven-year-old French bulldog was stuck in a toilet for five days without food or water by his owner.

Possibly because of this, he developed skin issues.

He’s now available for adoption by a loving owner.

Bulldog has had a hard life

In a Facebook post on Saturday (4 Nov), Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore (CDAS) said the male French bulldog has had a hard life.

His owner went on holiday and instead of asking a friend or pet boarding service to look after him, they chose to lock him inside a toilet.

The pooch was confined for five days without food or water.

Bleach detergent may have given him skin issues

Remarkably, the dog didn’t starve to death.

Before that happened, he was rescued from his toilet jail by someone.

However, his rescuer was shocked to find the floor covered in bleach detergent.

That means the dog’s ordeal may have left a permanent mark — he has developed some skin issues that may have been caused by the detergent.

French bulldog up for adoption

Now free from his owner, CDAS is looking for a fur-ever home for the bulldog.

What he has gone through hasn’t made him embittered, though — they described him as a “sweet boy” who is “incredibly gentle”.

Thus, he’ll fit into any family that can shower him with love and affection.

They should also have the patience to help him recover from his past.

Those interested in adoption of French bulldog will get priority

Those who are interested in adopting him may send CDAS a private message via their Facebook page.

Though, they’re also open to fosterers, those who want to adopt will get priority.

This is especially if they can give him the care and attention he needs, they said, adding,

He deserves to find warmth, safety, and love with his forever family.

So if you’re looking for a furkid, or another one, and have room in your heart and home, do reach out to CDAS via their Facebook page for more information.

