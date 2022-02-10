Man Lets Unvaccinated Friend Use His TraceTogether App To Enter Sentosa Bar In Sep 2021

By now, most of us are would be familiar with the prevailing Covid-19 protocols, whipping out our phones and scanning the QR code each time we enter a mall or eatery.

However, some are still looking for loopholes to cheat the system.

In Sep 2021, 37-year-old Kiran Singh Rughbir Singh let his unvaccinated friend use his TraceTogether app to enter a bar in Sentosa.

On Wednesday (9 Feb), Singh pleaded guilty to 1 charge of cheating by personation. He faces up to 5 years’ jail, a fine, or both if convicted.

Man lets unvaccinated friend use his TraceTogether app to enter bar

On 9 Sep 2021, Singh, his girlfriend, and 65-year-old Utheyakumar Nallathamby were at Sentosa for drinks.

The group went to Bikini Bar which Utheyakumar was unable to enter as he was unvaccinated.

The 3 of them subsequently left the bar. Singh then suggested going to the nearby Coastes Bar and for Utheyakumar to use his TraceTogeter app.

Utheyakumar agreed to the plan. The 65-year-old took Singh’s phone and headed to Coates Bar with Singh’s girlfriend. Singh waited outside the bar while this was happening.

Source

At the entrance of the bar, Utheyakumar tapped Singh’s device on the SafeEntry Gateway device and was allowed to enter.

Both also confirmed that the information on their phone screens showed their vaccination statuses. reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

They proceeded to enter the bar and sat at a table.

Police report lodged

Coincidentally, an employee from Bikini Bar recognised Utheyakumar, whom she had just turned away.

The employee then informed Coastes Bar’s assistant manager and operations manager.

Subsequent checks found that the phone in Utheyakumar’s possession was actually Singh’s, reported TODAY.

The incident was reported to the Sentosa Development Corporation’s duty manager. A police report was also lodged.

Faces up to 5 years’ jail if convicted

In court on Wednesday (9 Feb), Singh pleaded guilty to 1 charge of cheating by personation.

Source

According to CNA, the 37-year-old faces up to 5 years’ jail, a fine, or both if found guilty.

Singh’s sentencing has been adjourned at his lawyer’s request.

Utheyakumar also faces charges of his own and will return to court in March for a pre-trial conference.

Exercise social responsibility

Covid-19 measures are implemented to protect members of the public, especially unvaccinated folks who might be more vulnerable to falling severely ill if infected.

It is socially irresponsible, not to mention illegal, to contravene these rules.

As Singapore faces yet another surge in our Covid-19 cases, we hope Singaporeans will do their part to keep everyone safe.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and GovTech on Facebook.