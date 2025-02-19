Parents in M’sia raising S$361K to take 8-year-old daughter with leukaemia to S’pore for urgent life-saving treatment

Parents in Malaysia race to raise funds for daughter to receive leukaemia treatment in Singapore

The parents of an 8-year-old girl in Malaysia battling leukaemia are urgently raising RM1.2 million (S$361,935) to send their daughter for CAR-T Cell Therapy – a treatment only available in Singapore.

8-year-old Grace Lim was first diagnosed with B-cell leukaemia in 2019 at just 5 years old after experiencing recurrent high fevers.

After a year of chemotherapy, she went into remission for a year but relapsed in January 2023.

Cancer has spread to brain

Grace had to undergo another round of chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant (BMT), with her then 6-year-old brother as the donor.

Tragically, just 100 days after her BMT, doctors discovered that the cancer had spread to her brain.

Recently, Grace also developed sepsis and tested positive for a respiratory virus, which delayed her treatment and further weakened her immune system.

“Her white blood cell count is now zero. She has no immunity,” her mother, Pei Chyn, told Citizen Journal.

Girl suffering leukemia must be hospitalised before 20 Feb

“Usually, when patients relapse after BMT in Malaysia, the next step is palliative care,” Grace’s father, Jason, said.

However, doctors recommended CAR-T Cell Therapy, an advanced treatment that reprograms immune cells to target and destroy cancer cells. Unfortunately, this treatment is only available in Singapore.

Moreover, the family has already spent RM 800,000 (S$241,355) on Grace’s past treatments, exhausting their savings.

After several unsuccessful fundraising attempts, the family has turned to One Hope Charity to help raise the necessary funds.

At the time of writing, they have raised over 89% of the funding needed, with more than 6,200 donations providing over RM1 million (S$300,000).

However, they are in a race against time, as Grace must be hospitalised before her 9th birthday on 20 Feb. Any delay could worsen her condition, causing her to miss the crucial window for treatment.

Those who wish to donate can go to Grace’s One Hope Charity page or follow the donation methods indicated on One Hope Charity’s Facebook page.

