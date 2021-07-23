Funeral Procession Crowd Throngs Jalan Bukit Merah, Occupies 1 Lane

Funerals are always sad events. If the deceased was well-loved, family members and friends will clamber to send them off for the last time.

Unfortunately, due to prevailing Covid-19 restrictions, only a few are able to do that.

However, a man who lived in Bukit Merah was so popular that about 200 people thronged his funeral procession.

The crowd followed his coffin down Jalan Bukit Merah, taking up 1 lane, according to a video of the event.

Mourners follow hearse down the road

From the 1-minute-long video shared to the SG Covidiots Facebook group, a large group of mourners can be seen following a silver hearse.

Most of them are wearing black or white clothing, and pallbearers can be seen carrying a white coffin.

As the procession takes up most of the left lane, some mourners are helping direct traffic.

While they’re largely wearing masks, it’s difficult to see how they’re enforcing safe distancing due to the huge crowd.

Procession was on Jalan Bukit Merah

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the procession was walking down Jalan Bukit Merah, near Block 106.

From the video, an estimated 200 people took part in the event on Tuesday (20 Jul).

They were there to send the deceased on his last journey.

Deceased had lots of friends

The big turnout was because the deceased had lots of friends, Zaobao quoted Mr Zhou, a friend of the deceased, as saying.

He’d known the deceased for about 2 years, and often chatted with him at the void deck.

Apparently, he passed away from an illness, and his family set up his wake nearby.

Although they weren’t important figures, Mr Zhou said, they’d made a lot of friends.

Thus, many people came for the funeral, and it even attracted nearby residents to take a look.

No more than 20 attendees at funerals

However, according to the Ministry for Community, Culture and Youth (MCCY) guidelines, funerals and wakes shouldn’t involve more than 20 attendees at any time.

This applies whether it’s Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) or Phase 3 (Heightened Alert).

These attendees also shouldn’t be in groups of more than 2 or 5 persons, depending on the prevailing regulations.

Funeral processions that follow hearses aren’t allowed either.

Stay safe, don’t gather

For people who were popular in life, it’s understandable that many would want to accompany them on their last journey.

However, safe distancing measures are around for a reason – we wouldn’t want a new cluster to form when we’re supposed to be celebrating their life.

Hopefully, all the people involved stay safe and healthy.

