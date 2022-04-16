Gambas Ave Accident Survivor Receives Over S$200K In Donations, Family Grateful For Support

Gambas Avenue Accident Survivor Receives Overwhelming Support Through Donations

Recovering from an accident can take a tremendous amount of patience, resilience, and sometimes money.

Although it is not often talked about, the inability to go about one’s normal daily life often translates to missed opportunity.

To cushion the blow dealt to the survivor of the recent Gambas Avenue accident, donors have come in droves to contribute to a fundraiser.

Through overwhelming support, the S$100K goal was smashed in under 24 hours. Currently, the accumulated amount of funds has reached over S$200k at the point of writing.

Mother of Gambas Avenue accident survivor shares heartfelt post

Recently, a tragic accident occurred along Gambas Avenue which left a motorcyclist dead and another critically injured.

Days after the incident, the mother of the latter took to Facebook to pen her heartfelt thoughts about her son.

As 20-year-old Alif lies in the hospital with multiple injuries, his mother laments how little sympathy he has received from the general public.

Although she feels for the family of the deceased, she too is hurting from her son’s suffering and mounting medical fees.

She hopes that by sharing the plight that has befallen her family that she can inspire others to help her.

Fundraiser raises over S$200K in donations for Gambas Ave survivor

On Thursday (14 Apr), a fundraiser was started to help raise funds to alleviate the ever-growing financial needs of Alif and his family.

According to the description of the fundraiser, Alif selflessly attempted to help the other affected motorists although he too was suffering from immense pain.

It was further described that though other affected motorists were immediately checked on, only two passersby attended to Alif after the accident.

The money raised through this endeavour will offset Alif’s mounting medical bills as well as the preceding rehabilitation costs.

At the time of writing, more than S$215,000 has been raised. You can donate through the GIVE.asia campaign here.

Donate what you can, if you can

If you could part ways with some money during this month, do consider donating to this cause. A little goes a long way for the family of this young man.

As the 20-year-old has all of his life ahead of him, we hope he recovers well to enjoy it all.

MS News would like to offer our thoughts and prayers for Alif and wish him the speediest of recoveries.

Featured images courtesy of Nur Sarah Norazam.