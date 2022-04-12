Gambas Ave Accident Victim Was Newlywed & Father-To-Be, Brother Appeals For Footage

24-Year-Old Gambas Ave Accident Victim Got Married In Mar 2022

On Sunday (10 Apr), a 24-year-old foodpanda rider met with a fatal accident while travelling along Gambas Avenue, apparently after trying to avoid a van that abruptly switched lanes.

Since then, more information has come to light about the deceased rider.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the rider, Mr Jason Tan, had just gotten married one month ago and was a father-to-be — his wife is reportedly in her third month of pregnancy.

Mr Tan’s brother has also taken to Facebook to appeal for footage of the accident.

Gambas Ave accident victim’s wife reportedly 3 months pregnant

On Monday (11 Apr), one day after the fatal accident, Shin Min Daily revealed that the 24-year-old rider who passed away in the recent Gambas Avenue accident was a newlywed who had tied the knot on 5 Mar.

They also stated that his wife is currently three months pregnant.

Perhaps this explained the brother’s outburst of emotions shortly after the accident. He was apparently heard shouting,

Little brother! Dad and mum loved you the most, and your child hasn’t even been born yet…

On the day of the accident, the late Mr Tan’s wife had reportedly told him not to go to work as he had woken up late, mentioned The Straits Times (ST).

However, as he had just 13 more orders to meet the criteria for an incentive, the determined rider left home to earn a living.

Mr Tan’s parents have been “inconsolable” following the devastating accident as the 24-year-old was apparently their favourite child.

His brother also shared that the deceased always brought laughter and joy to his family and friends.

Brother appeals for accident footage

The late Mr Tan’s brother has since taken to Facebook to appeal for footage of the accident, which he says happened along Gambas Avenue at about 1pm on Sunday (10 Apr).

Those with relevant footage are urged to contact the elder Mr Tan via Facebook.

Speaking to ST, the older brother shared his hope that he and his family will be able to find closure knowing what had happened,

At least I want to know what happened to him so (we) can get some closure.

Condolences to the deceased’s family

Any fatal accident is a tragic one, let alone one that led to the demise of someone at the cusp of starting a new and exciting phase in life.

MS News offers our condolences to the grieving family and friends during this difficult time.

If you happen to have footage or information on the fatal accident, do reach out to the victim’s brother so the family can get to the bottom of this unfortunate event.

Featured image adapted from Jason Tan and Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.