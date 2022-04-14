Surviving Rider In Gambas Ave Accident’s A Nurse, Wanted To Help Other Victim Despite Injuries

Gambas Ave Survivor In ICU After Undergoing 3 Major Surgeries

Over the past few days, Singapore has been united in mourning for a foodpanda rider who passed away in an accident along Gambas Avenue.

The deceased, 24-year-old Mr Jason Tan, was a newlywed and leaves behind a pregnant wife. A local charity started a fundraiser in support of his widow, and it has since surpassed its S$200,000 goal.

On the other hand, there hasn’t been much attention on the other motorcyclist who collided with Tan, Muhammad Alif Rykell Shah.

According to Muhammad Alif’s cousin, he is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after undergoing three major surgeries.

Muhammad Alif’s mother is now anxious about his medical bills. His cousin hopes that more people can be made aware of their situation and step in to help.

Mother of Gambas Ave survivor pens heartbreaking post

On 13 Apr, Muhammad Alif’s mother, Sarah Widjaya, took to Facebook to pen a heart-wrenching post about her son.

His cousin Nur Sarah Norazam reached out to MS News to inform us of the post. She also shared photos of him in the hospital, along with his injuries.

Mdm Sarah said that while she feels sad for Mr Tan’s family, she noticed that the news only describes her son as a nameless 20-year-old man.

“Did anyone even [ask] what happened to him? He was at the wrong place and wrong time,” she wrote.

She went on to share that Muhammad Alif had celebrated his birthday the day before the accident and was a nurse.

His selflessness was apparent even in the moments right after the crash. Camera footage purportedly shows him insisting on helping Mr Tan despite being in so much pain before paramedics arrived 25 minutes later.

Doctors give him a “50-50” chance of survival

Doctors at the hospital gave Muhammad Alif a “50-50” chance of survival due to his many severe injuries.

These include internal bleeding, a crushed pelvis, broken ribs, a broken wrist, a hole in his elbow, multiple lacerations, and a torn lip.

Muhammad Alif has undergone three major surgeries so far – with many more to go – and is currently in the ICU.

This is taking a significant mental and financial toll on his family.

Muhammad Alif himself is “emotionally disturbed and traumatised” as well, and “is worried about being a burden to his family”.

“I am his mom. [It] breaks my heart to see my child in that situation. I rather it be me in that hospital bed suffering,” wrote Mdm Sarah, adding,

[Every time] he [shouts] in pain and [cries], [I] try to hide my tears.

While she is understandably “very angry and sad”, Mdm Sarah is also thankful to get another chance to be with her son.

Muhammad Alif’s cousin hopes to raise awareness about their situation

In her email to MS News, Nur Sarah said that her aunt, Muhammad Alif’s mum, is stressed with all the medical bills and her son’s condition.

She also revealed that Muhammad Alif is in need of another blood transfusion.

By reaching out, she hopes to raise awareness about her family’s plight and perhaps inspire others to help them, just like they’ve helped Mr Tan.

We wish Muhammad Alif a smooth recovery

As tragic as Mr Tan’s death was, let’s not forget that the horrific accident changed another life.

We hope that Muhammad Alif’s family manages to get the help that they need to fund his medical procedures. We also hope that there will be no permanent damage from his injuries and that he’ll be able to get back on his feet again in no time.

MS News wishes Muhammad Alif a speedy and smooth recovery.

Featured image courtesy of Nur Sarah Norazam.