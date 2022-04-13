Charity To Raise S$200K To Support Pregnant Wife Of Foodpanda Rider In Gambas Ave Accident

Charity Raises Funds For Deceased Foodpanda Rider’s Pregnant Wife

The recent fatal road accident involving a 24-year-old foodpanda rider at Gambas Avenue left many Singaporeans in shock. The devastation only grew when the public learnt that the rider left his wife, who is reportedly three months pregnant, behind.

Hoping to support her through this tough period, charitable initiative Ray of Hope started a fundraiser with a goal of raising S$200,000.

Charity hopes to support pregnant wife of foodpanda rider

Shortly after foodpanda rider Mr Jason Tan passed away in a fatal accident at Gambas Avenue, Ray of Hope started a fundraising campaign for his widow.

According to their website, their caseworkers spoke to Mr Tan’s brother, who shared his family’s “shock, grief, and distress”.

Mr Tan had reportedly gotten married just last month and was a father-to-be, reported Shin Min Daily News.

He leaves his wife, who is reportedly in her third month of pregnancy, behind.

Ray of Hope also shared that Mr Tan’s brother said that there’ll be some insurance payout, but the family is unsure how much the amount will be.

Wanting to support Mr Tan’s wife during this difficult period, charity initiative Ray of Hope started the fundraising campaign.

Charity raises over S$80K in a day

According to The Straits Times, the campaign received about S$7,000 from about 150 donors by 10pm on Tuesday (12 Apr).

As of today (13 Apr), the campaign seems to be well on its way to achieving its S$200,000 goal. Over S$80,000 has been raised at the time of writing.

Those who are interested in making a donation can do so on Ray of Hope’s website here.

Hope wife can receive adequate support

Mr Tan’s demise is certainly heartbreaking, especially since he and his wife are expecting a baby.

While it may not heal the pain of her loss, we hope the funds raised will ease his wife’s financial burdens at the very least.

Beyond that, we hope she also receives the emotional support she needs to get through this difficult period.

Once again, MS News extends our sincere condolences to the late Mr Jason Tan’s loved ones.

Featured image adapted from Jason Tan on Facebook and Ray of Hope.