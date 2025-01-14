South Korean gaming company rewards all employees with PS5 Pros & S$4.6K bonus

Gaming company Shift Up rewards staff with PS5 Pros & bonus

South Korean game developer Shift Up is showing its gratitude to employees after a blockbuster year.

The studio behind the PlayStation 5-exclusive Stellar Blade gifted all 311 staff members a PS5 Pro and a cash bonus of 5 million won (S$4,600) each during a company event on Tuesday (6 Jan).

Rewarding success after stellar year

As reported by South Korean outlet Naver, the bonuses are part of Shift Up’s efforts to thank employees for their contributions.

The company had a standout 2024, with Stellar Blade selling over one million copies within two months of its April release. The action-packed title, published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, received mixed-to-positive reviews. On Metacritic, it is sitting at scores of 81 and 9.2 for critics and users respectively.

Revenue from Stellar Blade alone has been substantial, with 48.4 billion won (S$45 million) generated from its launch in April through September, as reported by IGN.

“The plus and bonus payments are for the purpose of encouraging talent,” Shift Up founder and CEO Kim Hyung-tae told Naver.

The studio’s achievements extended beyond game sales. In July, Shift Up raised 435 billion won (S$407 million) on the first day of its initial public offering (IPO), marking the largest IPO for a South Korean gaming company since PUBG developer Krafton’s record-breaking 2021 debut.

Not the first time giving out huge bonus

This isn’t the first time Shift Up has shown its appreciation to its employees via big bonuses.

According to Vice, Shift Up celebrated the PlayStation showcase of then-Stellar Blade prototype “Project Eve” in 2021 by giving away a PS5 to 260 employees.

Featured image adapted from Naver and PlayStation.