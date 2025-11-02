Garbage truck catches fire along BKE, causes congestion as 2 lanes blocked

SCDF investigating cause of garbage truck fire along BKE

A garbage truck caught fire along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), causing congestion as two lanes of the road had to be blocked.

Footage posted on TikTok showed intense flames and thick black smoke coming from the truck’s cabin.

Garbage truck on fire stopped on far-left lane of BKE

In the clip, taken from a passing bus, the truck had stopped in the far-left lane just after Exit 3.

A logo on the truck indicated that it belonged to Re Sustainability Environmental Pte Ltd, a local waste management company.

A police car, Land Transport Authority (LTA) traffic marshal’s motorcycle and Expressway Monitory & Advisory System (EMAS) Recovery vehicle were also at the scene.

Heat from fire felt even from inside bus

The original poster (OP) told 8world News that he had witnessed the fire at 10.20am on Saturday (1 Nov), while taking a bus to Woodlands Checkpoint.

The heat from the flames could be felt even from inside the bus, he said.

He also saw three apparent garbage workers talking to the police.

2 out of 3 BKE lanes closed

Another video of the fire, posted by @trulysglah on Instagram, had a timestamp of 10.29am on Saturday.

It showed two lanes of the BKE cordoned off just after Exit 3.

This caused considerable congestion as motorists were forced to squeeze into just one lane of the three-lane carriageway.

In a post on X, LTA said at 10.20am that the accident took place along the BKE in the direction of Woodlands, after Dairy Farm Road.

It advised motorists to avoid lanes 2 and 3.

BKE fire involved cabin compartment of garbage truck

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 10.15am on 1 Nov.

It took place near the Bukit Panjang Road exit of the BKE, and involved the cabin compartment of a truck.

The fire was extinguished using a hosereel, with no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF added.

