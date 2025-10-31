1 person dies after car catches fire along TPE, cause of blaze under investigation

1 person dies after car bursts into flames along TPE, SCDF puts out fire

One person has died after a car caught fire on the Tampines Expressway (TPE) in the wee hours of Friday (31 Oct) morning.

Footage of the fiery accident was posted on the ROADS.sg Facebook page, revealing an intense blaze engulfing the vehicle.

Firefighters seen extinguishing flames

The car, which was on a grass verge at the roadside, appeared to be a BMW 520i, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Later, at least six firefighters were seen extinguishing the flames.

Several onlookers were observing the operation a distance away.

2 exits temporarily closed

In a post on X, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said at 6.24am that an accident had occurred on the TPE at the Seletar Expressway (SLE) exit, causing the exit to be closed.

Less than an hour later, LTA said the Central Expressway (CTE) exit was also closed.

Both exits reopened at about 9.20am, ST reported.

Car that caught fire believed to have self-skidded on TPE

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 2.50pm on 31 Oct.

It involved a car travelling along the TPE in the direction of the SLE, at the slip road into CTE.

The car was believed to have self-skidded, SPF added. Police investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 2.55am, told MS News that its officers extinguished the fire using a water jet.

Deceased was reportedly a male driver

Additionally, one person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Lianhe Zaobao reported that the deceased was a male driver who was below 30 years old.

He had reportedly crashed after losing control of the BMW and could not escape the blaze as he was trapped in his seat.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Also read: Car catches fire in Bidadari, residents detect strong smell of smoke

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook.