Free Gardens By The Bay Light Show Returns Every Evening At 7.45pm And 8.45pm

During the ‘Circuit Breaker’ (CB) last year, some performances had to be suspended as Singaporeans were advised to stay home to curb the transmission of the coronavirus.

The light shows at Gardens by the Bay (GBTB) were among those affected.

However, as life now resumes normalcy, some of these performances will finally return.

From Friday (8 Jan), Garden Rhapsody, the free light show at GBTB, will restart after nearly a year since the CB.

Gardens by the Bay will resume 15-minute light show from 8 Jan

According to GBTB, Garden Rhapsody will return to its original time slots of 7.45pm and 8.45pm every night.

The light and sound show will last 15 minutes during which 12 Supertrees will light up to curated soundtracks.

For the month of January, the towering trees will light up to the 3/4 waltz beats of Chopin’s Grande Valse Brilliante, Strauss Jr’s On the Beautiful Blue Danube, and Emile Waldteufel’s “Skaters’ Waltz“.

You can check out the line-up for the rest of here.

Garden Rhapsody is free of charge and no tickets are required.

However, in light of the ongoing pandemic, safe management measures will be in place, so remember to have your mask on at all times and keep a safe distance from others if you plan on heading down.

7.45pm and 8.45pm every evening at GBTB

The Garden Rhapsody will take place at the Supertree Grove clearing in the middle of the massive supertrees. Here are the deets:

Garden Rhapsody @ Supertree Grove

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953

Timing: 7.45pm and 8.45pm every evening

Nearest MRT: Bayfront

Visit GBTB while there are fewer tourists

If you happen to be planning for an outing this weekend with the fam, do consider heading down to GBTB for their iconic show that’s free of charge.

Now that travel restrictions are still in place, be sure to take advantage of the situation by visiting the popular attraction while there are fewer tourists.

Featured image adapted from VisitSingapore via Facebook.