Free Entry For Nurses At Gardens By The Bay’s Gated Attractions Till 31 Aug

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to evolve, businesses are still commemorating the efforts of our frontline workers.

This August, Gardens by the Bay (GBTB) is offering all practicing nurses in Singapore free entry to Cloud Forest and Flower Dome, along with their new ongoing exhibit. The exhibit features renowned American artist Dale Chihuly’s glass sculptures.

The initiative is GBTB’s way of paying tribute to nurses for their hard work during the pandemic, with the offer running from 14-31 Aug.

Free entry for nurses till end of August

In a media release today (13 Aug), GBTB announced that it will be providing all practicing nurses in Singapore complimentary entry to its gated attractions. This includes the Dale Chihuly: Glass Bloom exhibition.

The glass sculptures will be showcased in the Flower Dome, Cloud Forest, and along the outdoor gardens.

The Cloud Forest has also recently opened its Orchid Haven while the Flower Dome has a new orchid-themed floral display that will feature many colourful species.

Image courtesy of Gardens by the Bay

GBTB aims to pay tribute to all the nurses for their hard work, especially as Singapore slowly emerges from Phase 2 Heightened Alert.

This is the second year that free entry passes are provided to practicing nurses. The idea was inspired after several staff worked with frontline healthcare workers at a Community Care Facility for Covid-19 patients during Singapore’s ‘Circuit Breaker’.

Nurses must pre-book slots & bring certificate card

GBTB CEO Lee Kok Fatt mentioned in the media release that this gesture is to thank a profession that is “symbolic of dedication and resilience”.

Hence, they hope to uplift the nurses’ spirits through the beauty of nature. This is especially so since August is also the month of Singapore’s independence day.

Image courtesy of Gardens by the Bay

Nurses planning to visit the Flower Dome and Cloud Forest can check out GBTB’s website or mobile app to pre-book a slot before going.

You should also bring your Singapore Nursing Board practicing certificate card to gain entry on the day itself.

Those who intend to visit the Dale Chihuly exhibition, meanwhile, can present your cards to redeem tickets at these 4 locations:

Meadow Car Park, Gate A Meadow Bridge, Gate B World of Palms, Gate C Bayfront Pavilion Entrance

For more information, you may visit the website here.

Gardens By The Bay gives back to nurses

It is really heartening to see businesses doing what they can to support our frontliners, especially those that have taken a hit due to the lack of tourists.

Hopefully, we will see more of such initiatives from other businesses to cheer our frontliners on.

As for our nurses, thank you for all your hard work to keep Singapore safe. We hope that you’ll enjoy this free treat at Gardens By The Bay.

